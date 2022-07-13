July 14: “Community Conversation” With LASD Sheriff Alex Villanueva, SCV Sheriffs Captain Diez

Santa Clarita residents and business owners are invited to join Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and SCV Captain Diez for a “Community Conversation”.

The meet and greet will take place on July 14th from 6 to 8 p.m. where information and dialogue regarding public safety concerns will be discussed.

This event will be taking place at The West Ranch High School theater located at 26255 Valencia Blvd, Stevenson Ranch.

Residents are encouraged to pre-submit questions for this event to LASDEVENTS@lasd.org.

The meeting can also be viewed live on social media at the Sheriff’s Facebook and Instagram pages, @LACoSheriff.

