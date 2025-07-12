July 14: Hart Park Officially Transfers to City of Santa Clarita Control

The city of Santa Clarita has officially signed off on the walk-thru/hand over of William S. Hart Park, said officials from Supervisor Katheryn Barger’s office in a statement released on Friday, July 11.

Sunday, July 13, will be the last day that the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will manage Hart Park.

On Monday, July 14, Hart Park will be officially in the hands and the exclusive responsibility of the city of Santa Clarita.

“As we say goodbye to Los Angeles County’s stewardship of Hart Park, I do so with a full heart and deep appreciation for the years of care and commitment we’ve dedicated to this treasured community asset. Thanks to the hard work of our Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation team and many others, we’re handing over a park that’s well-maintained, revitalized, and ready for its next chapter. I’m confident the City of Santa Clarita will continue to honor the legacy of William S. Hart with the same dedication and pride we’ve shown. Hart Park is in good hands,” said Barger.

