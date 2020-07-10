Downloads:
 Agenda  Agenda Packet
Joint Meeting with
Board of Library Trustees
Hereinafter the titles Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem, Councilmember, City Manager, City Attorney, and City Clerk may be used also to indicate Mayor/Chair/President, Mayor Pro Tem/Vice-Chair/Vice President, City Manager/Executive Director, City Attorney/Counsel, and City Clerk/Secretary
Invocation
Smyth
Call to Order
Roll Call
Roll Call
Flag Salute
Executive Meeting
Approval of Agenda
Awards and Recognitions
Parks & Recreation Month Proclamation
a. Park and Recreation Month 7.2020
Santa Clarita Sister Cities 2020 Young Authors and Artists Showcase Winners
Public Participation
Staff Comments
Committee Reports/Councilmember Comments
Consent Calendar
1. Minutes of Jun 23, 2020 5:30 PM
2. Minutes of Jun 23, 2020 6:00 PM
3. CHECK REGISTER NO. 14

Check Register No. 14 for the Period 06/05/20 through 06/18/20 and 06/25/20. Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period 06/08/20 through 06/19/20.

 
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Memo – Check Register No. 14
b. Check Register No. 14 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
4. READING OF ORDINANCE TITLES

Government Code Section 36934 requires that all ordinances be read in full prior to Council taking action on the ordinance.  By listing the ordinance title on the Council agenda, Council may determine that the title has been read.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
5. CONSIDERATION OF AN URGENCY ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SANTA CLARITA, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING ORDINANCE NO. 20-3 TO EXTEND THE TEMPORARY PROHIBITION ON EVICTIONS OF RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIAL TENANTS ARISING FROM FINANCIAL IMPACTS OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND RENT PAYBACK PROVISIONS

On March 31, 2020, the City Council adopted an urgency ordinance providing certain eviction protection for residential and commercial tenants as a result of financial impacts resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.  Previously the County of Los Angeles had issued an order providing similar protection for tenants in the unincorporated portions of the County, which was later modified to apply to all cities that do not have a moratorium in effect. The City extended its moratorium through June 30.  This urgency ordinance would extend the moratorium so that it is in effect from March 4 through August 31.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Urgency Ordinance
6. TERMINATION OF RESOLUTION PROCLAIMING EXISTENCE OF A LOCAL EMERGENCY

City Council proclaimed a local emergency as a result of the protests for the protection of life or property on June 3, 2020. This resolution will terminate the local emergency.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Resolution
7. STATE LEGISLATION: ASSEMBLY BILL 3269

Authored by Assembly Member David Chiu (D-17-San Francisco), Assembly Bill 3269 authorizes the State to take legal action against a local agency and preempt local land use authority if homeless populations do not decrease within a local jurisdiction by the prescribed rate and timeframe included in the bill.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. AB 3269 – Bill Text
8. STATE LEGISLATION: SENATE BILL 1120

Authored by Senator Toni Atkins (D-39-San Diego), Senate Bill 1120 preempts certain local land use authority including zoning, design standards, parking, and overall application standards related to specific residential developments. The following summary focuses on two provisions included in the legislation that directly preempt the City’s local land use authority.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. SB 1120 – Bill Text
9. STATE LEGISLATION: SENATE BILL 1385

Authored by Senator Anna Caballero (D-12-Salinas), Senate Bill 1385 enacts the Neighborhood Homes Act, which establishes a housing development project as an authorized use on a lot zoned for office or retail commercial use.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. SB 1385 – Bill Text
10. ADOPT SANTA CLARITA TRANSIT ZERO EMISSION BUS FLEET TRANSITION PLAN

Adopt the Santa Clarita Transit Zero Emission Bus Fleet Transition Plan and direct staff to submit the plan to the California Air Resources Board for approval, as required by the Innovative Clean Transit Regulation.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Resolution
b. City of Santa Clarita ZEB Rollout Plan 2020 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
11. LMD ZONE T23A (MOUNTAIN VIEW COURT HOMES) APPROPRIATION OF FUNDS AND CONTRACT AUTHORITY INCREASE

Request to appropriate additional reserve funds and increase contract expenditure authority for the existing landscape maintenance contract held by American Heritage Landscape to support one-time work and additional contract labor within Landscape Maintenance District Zone T23A (Mountain View Court Homes).

 
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
12. APPOINTMENT TO THE BOARD OF LIBRARY TRUSTEES

Consideration of appointment to the Santa Clarita Board of Library Trustees.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Board of Library Trustees Resolution
13. SECOND READING AND ADOPTION OF AN ORDINANCE REGARDING ELECTRONIC CAMPAIGN FILING

Transparency in campaign financing is critical in order to maintain public trust and support of the political process. Electronic campaign finance forms are available through a portal on the City’s website to the public immediately after they are filed, creating an extra level of transparency earlier in the process.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Ordinance – Electronic Campaign Statements
14. JANITORIAL SERVICES SCOPE INCREASE AND CONTRACT RENEWALS

Council consideration for authority and renewal increases to the City’s janitorial services contract.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
15. CALIFORNIA INSTITUTE OF THE ARTS INTERNET TRANSPORT AGREEMENT

Approve a three-year agreement with CalArts to license two dark fiber strands and lit transport services from the City to Downtown Los Angeles to enable them with access to a multitude of Internet Service Providers who can provide gigabit Internet speeds at affordable prices.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
16. TRANSIT MAINTENANCE FACILITY UPGRADES AND EQUIPMENT REPLACEMENT – BUS WASH SYSTEM AND AIR BLOWER SYSTEM, PHASE II, PROJECT F1023 – AWARD DESIGN-BUILD CONTRACT

This project will replace the existing bus wash system and install an air blower system at the Transit Maintenance Facility.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Location Map
b. Bid Proposal for Air & Lube Systems (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
17. SIERRA HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SIGNAL INTERCONNECT AND ADAPTIVE SYSTEM, PROJECT C0060 – AWARD DESIGN CONTRACT

This project will provide plans and specifications to integrate the traffic signals along Sierra Highway from Via Princessa to Newhall Avenue into the City’s Intelligent Transportation System for coordinated signal timing along Sierra Highway. This project will also incorporate the design of various intersection improvements along Sierra Highway, including left-turn pocket modifications, restriping to provide additional lanes, and dynamic lane utilization technology.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Location Map
b. Proposal for Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
18. SAND CANYON TRAIL, PHASE VI, PROJECT T3024 – APPROVE PLANS AND SPECIFICATIONS AND AWARD CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT

This project will construct Phase VI of the Sand Canyon Trail, which covers approximately 1,400 linear feet between County of Los Angeles Fire Station 123 and Placerita Canyon Road on the west side of Sand Canyon Road.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Location Map
b. Bid Proposal for Foster Construction (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
19. CANYON COUNTRY COMMUNITY CENTER – PHASE III, OFFSITE STREET IMPROVEMENTS, PROJECT F3020 – APPROVE PLANS AND SPECIFICATIONS, AWARD CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT, AND APPROVE SUPPORT SERVICES CONTRACT INCREASES

This item awards the construction and support services contracts for the Canyon Country Community Center – Phase III off-site road improvements, which include a right-turn lane on westbound Soledad Canyon Road, widening Sierra Highway northbound along the project frontage, widening of Solamint Road near Dolan Way, and constructing bulb-outs at Solamint Road and Dolan Way. Also included in the Phase III construction is the addition of landscaped medians on Sierra Highway, between Soledad Canyon Road and Dolan Way.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Resolution
b. Location Map
c. Additional Work Request for Michael Baker International (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
d. Proposal for R.T. Frankian and Associates (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
e. Bid Proposal from Toro Enterprises (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
20. VISTA CANYON MULTI-MODAL TRANSIT CENTER, PROJECT T3020 – APPROVE SPECIFICATIONS AND PLANS, AWARD CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT, AND AWARD SUPPORT SERVICES CONTRACT

This item awards contracts for construction and support services for Vista Canyon Multi-Modal Center project.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Location Map
b. Resolution
c. Monument Plaque (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
d. Bid Proposal for Icon West, Inc. (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
e. Proposal for Twining, Inc. (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
f. RailPros Scope of Work (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
g. Agreement for City and SCRRA (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
h. Lease Agreement for City and Metro (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
i. Consent to Sublease Agreement for City and Metro (available in the City’s Clerk Reading File)
j. Sublease Agreement for City and Vista Canyon Ranch, LLC (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
21. TESORO DEL VALLE PROPERTY TAX TRANSFER RESOLUTION AND PARK PROPERTY TRANSFER AGREEMENT

Joint Resolution of the City Council of the City of Santa Clarita, California, and the Board of Supervisors for the County of Los Angeles approving the negotiated exchange of property tax revenue resulting from the proposed Tesoro del Valle Annexation Area, and a Resolution approving the transfer of Tesoro del Valle Annexation area to the City of Santa Clarita
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Joint Resolution
b. Tesoro del Valle Annexation Map
c. Resolution 19-57
Public Participation II
Staff Comments
Adjournment
In memory of Karen Pearson Hall
Future Meetings