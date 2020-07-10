The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting virtually Tuesday, July 14, at 6:00 p.m.

To maximize public safety while still maintaining transparency and public access, members of the public can observe and participate in the meeting in a number of ways. Members of the community may observe the meeting via livestream at www.santa-clarita.com/agendas or watch on Channel 20.

Items on the agenda include an urgency ordinance to extend temporary prohibition on evictions of residential and commercial tenants which arose from COVID-19 financial impacts, the proposed Tesoro Del Valle annexation area to the city of Santa Clarita, and the construction of Phase VI of the Santa Clarita Trail, which covers approximately 1,400 linear feet between County of Los Angeles Fire Station 123 and Placerita Canyon Road on the west side of Sand Canyon Road.

For those wishing to provide written comments, please submit an electronic written comment form at:

https://www.santa-clarita.com/writtencomment at least two hours before the start time. Comments will be made part of the meeting record, but not read into the record.

For those wishing to speak during public participation or on an item on the agenda, please submit an electronic speaker form at: https://www.santa-clarita.com/speakersignup at least two hours before the start of the meeting with your name and the phone number you will be using to call into the meeting.

To participate using Zoom:

use Webinar ID: 919 3131 5388

Password: 140720

Zoom Webinar direct link: https://santaclarita.zoom.us/j/91931315388.

Or Telephone:

US:

+1 669 900 9128 or

+1 253 215 8782 or

+1 346 248 7799 or

+1 312 626 6799 or

+1 646 558 8656 or

+1 301 715 8592

You will not be visible to any of the meeting participants during the meeting, and your phone will not be unmuted until your name has been announced when it is your time to speak. You will have three minutes to speak, with double the time allotted for non-English speakers using a translator, unless that time is adjusted by the Mayor.

