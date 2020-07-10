The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting virtually Tuesday, July 14, at 6:00 p.m.
To maximize public safety while still maintaining transparency and public access, members of the public can observe and participate in the meeting in a number of ways. Members of the community may observe the meeting via livestream at www.santa-clarita.com/agendas or watch on Channel 20.
Items on the agenda include an urgency ordinance to extend temporary prohibition on evictions of residential and commercial tenants which arose from COVID-19 financial impacts, the proposed Tesoro Del Valle annexation area to the city of Santa Clarita, and the construction of Phase VI of the Santa Clarita Trail, which covers approximately 1,400 linear feet between County of Los Angeles Fire Station 123 and Placerita Canyon Road on the west side of Sand Canyon Road.
For those wishing to provide written comments, please submit an electronic written comment form at: https://www.santa-clarita.com/writtencomment at least two hours before the start time. Comments will be made part of the meeting record, but not read into the record.
For those wishing to speak during public participation or on an item on the agenda, please submit an electronic speaker form at: https://www.santa-clarita.com/speakersignup at least two hours before the start of the meeting with your name and the phone number you will be using to call into the meeting.
To participate using Zoom: use Webinar ID: 919 3131 5388 Password: 140720
Or Telephone:
US:
+1 669 900 9128 or
+1 253 215 8782 or
+1 346 248 7799 or
+1 312 626 6799 or
+1 646 558 8656 or
+1 301 715 8592
You will not be visible to any of the meeting participants during the meeting, and your phone will not be unmuted until your name has been announced when it is your time to speak. You will have three minutes to speak, with double the time allotted for non-English speakers using a translator, unless that time is adjusted by the Mayor.
To be the full agenda online, see below:
City Council Regular (Virtual) Meeting 7/14/2020 6:00 PM
City Council Chambers
23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355
Hereinafter the titles Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem, Councilmember, City Manager, City Attorney, and City Clerk may be used also to indicate Mayor/Chair/President, Mayor Pro Tem/Vice-Chair/Vice President, City Manager/Executive Director, City Attorney/Counsel, and City Clerk/Secretary
Government Code Section 36934 requires that all ordinances be read in full prior to Council taking action on the ordinance. By listing the ordinance title on the Council agenda, Council may determine that the title has been read.
On March 31, 2020, the City Council adopted an urgency ordinance providing certain eviction protection for residential and commercial tenants as a result of financial impacts resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Previously the County of Los Angeles had issued an order providing similar protection for tenants in the unincorporated portions of the County, which was later modified to apply to all cities that do not have a moratorium in effect. The City extended its moratorium through June 30. This urgency ordinance would extend the moratorium so that it is in effect from March 4 through August 31.
Authored by Assembly Member David Chiu (D-17-San Francisco), Assembly Bill 3269 authorizes the State to take legal action against a local agency and preempt local land use authority if homeless populations do not decrease within a local jurisdiction by the prescribed rate and timeframe included in the bill.
Authored by Senator Toni Atkins (D-39-San Diego), Senate Bill 1120 preempts certain local land use authority including zoning, design standards, parking, and overall application standards related to specific residential developments. The following summary focuses on two provisions included in the legislation that directly preempt the City’s local land use authority.
Authored by Senator Anna Caballero (D-12-Salinas), Senate Bill 1385 enacts the Neighborhood Homes Act, which establishes a housing development project as an authorized use on a lot zoned for office or retail commercial use.
Adopt the Santa Clarita Transit Zero Emission Bus Fleet Transition Plan and direct staff to submit the plan to the California Air Resources Board for approval, as required by the Innovative Clean Transit Regulation.
Request to appropriate additional reserve funds and increase contract expenditure authority for the existing landscape maintenance contract held by American Heritage Landscape to support one-time work and additional contract labor within Landscape Maintenance District Zone T23A (Mountain View Court Homes).
Transparency in campaign financing is critical in order to maintain public trust and support of the political process. Electronic campaign finance forms are available through a portal on the City’s website to the public immediately after they are filed, creating an extra level of transparency earlier in the process.
Approve a three-year agreement with CalArts to license two dark fiber strands and lit transport services from the City to Downtown Los Angeles to enable them with access to a multitude of Internet Service Providers who can provide gigabit Internet speeds at affordable prices.
This project will provide plans and specifications to integrate the traffic signals along Sierra Highway from Via Princessa to Newhall Avenue into the City’s Intelligent Transportation System for coordinated signal timing along Sierra Highway. This project will also incorporate the design of various intersection improvements along Sierra Highway, including left-turn pocket modifications, restriping to provide additional lanes, and dynamic lane utilization technology.
This project will construct Phase VI of the Sand Canyon Trail, which covers approximately 1,400 linear feet between County of Los Angeles Fire Station 123 and Placerita Canyon Road on the west side of Sand Canyon Road.
This item awards the construction and support services contracts for the Canyon Country Community Center – Phase III off-site road improvements, which include a right-turn lane on westbound Soledad Canyon Road, widening Sierra Highway northbound along the project frontage, widening of Solamint Road near Dolan Way, and constructing bulb-outs at Solamint Road and Dolan Way. Also included in the Phase III construction is the addition of landscaped medians on Sierra Highway, between Soledad Canyon Road and Dolan Way.
Joint Resolution of the City Council of the City of Santa Clarita, California, and the Board of Supervisors for the County of Los Angeles approving the negotiated exchange of property tax revenue resulting from the proposed Tesoro del Valle Annexation Area, and a Resolution approving the transfer of Tesoro del Valle Annexation area to the City of Santa Clarita
For the 26th year in a row, the city of Santa Clarita has received an Investment Policy Certificate of Excellence Award from the Association of Public Treasurers of the United States and Canada for its Investment Policy.
