July 15: Hart District Regular Virtual Meeting

Regular (Virtual) Meeting of the Governing Board

William S. Hart Union HSD

July 15, 2020 7:00PM

The meeting can be viewed on YouTube at https://youtu.be/cpD9aYx_C4A To provide public comment, submit written comments by email to ddunn@hartdistrict.org no later than 4:00 p.m., July 15. Please use “Public Comment” in the title of the email and limit your comments to a maximum of two minutes when read aloud. No action will be taken on any item not appearing on the agenda. I. Call to Order (6:00 p.m.) I.A. Roll Call and Establishment of Quorum II. First Closed Session II.A. Public Comments for Closed Session Items Quick Summary / Abstract: If you wish to make a public comment on a Closed Session item, you may submit written comments by email to ddunn@hartdistrict.org no later than 4:00 p.m., July 15. Please use “Public Comment” in the title of the email and limit your comments to a maximum of two minutes when read aloud. No action will be taken on any item not appearing on the agenda.



II.B. First Closed Session Items II.B.1. Public Employee Appointment/Discipline/Dismissal/Release/Reassignment/Non-reelection (per Government Code Section 54957) Quick Summary / Abstract: Public employee appointment/discipline/dismissal/release/reassignment/non-reelection. II.B.2. Conference with Labor Negotiator: Michael Vierra – Negotiations with Hart District Teachers Association (per Government Code Section 54957.6) Quick Summary / Abstract: Negotiations with Hart District Teachers Association. II.B.3. Conference with Labor Negotiator: Michael Vierra – Negotiations with California School Employees Association Chapter 349 (per Government Code Section 54957.6) Quick Summary / Abstract: Negotiations with California School Employees Association. II.C. Reconvene to Public Session III. Public Session (7:00 p.m.) III.A. Report of First Closed Session Action III.B. Re-Establishment of Quorum III.C. Pledge of Allegiance III.D. Approval of Agenda III.E. Approval of Minutes III.E.1. Approval of Minutes of the June 3, 2020, Special Meeting Quick Summary / Abstract: Minutes of the Special Meeting of June 3, 2020, presented for approval.



Recommended Motion: Approve the minutes of the Special Meeting of June 3, 2020.



Attachments: Minutes – Special Meeting – June 3, 2020 III.E.2. Approval of Minutes of the June 10, 2020, Regular Meeting Quick Summary / Abstract: Minutes of the Regular Meeting of June 10, 2020, presented for approval.



Recommended Motion: Approve the minutes of the Regular Meeting of June 10, 2020.



Attachments: Minutes – Regular Meeting – June 10, 2020 IV. Recognitions by Board V. Communications V.A. Board Member Reports V.B. Employee Association Leadership V.B.1. Hart District Teachers Association (HDTA) President John Minkus V.B.2. California School Employees Association (CSEA) Chapter 349 President Kathy Hefferon VI. Special Items VII. Public Comments Quick Summary / Abstract: To provide public comment, you may submit written comments by email to ddunn@hartdistrict.org no later than 4:00 p.m., July 15. Please use “Public Comment” in the title of the email and limit your comments to a maximum of two minutes when read aloud. No action will be taken on any item not appearing on the agenda.



VIII. Discussion Items VIII.A. Return to School Planning Update Speaker: Kathy Hunter, Assistant Superintendent, Educational Services Quick Summary / Abstract: The Hart District has the challenging task of designing a plan for a return to school in the fall that complies with state mandates and the County Health Order – while also balancing the desires of the community we serve.



Rationale: The Hart Board has the authority to make decisions with regard to some aspects of reopening plans, however, the scope of the decisions the Board can make is limited by local and state health orders. Currently, the LA County Health Order does not allow for the “full reopening” of schools within Los Angeles County. The Hart District Governing Board does not have the authority to ignore the County Health Order. At the June 30 Special Board Meeting, the Board directed staff to move forward with planning for a blended learning model for the fall 2020 semester. Plans for the fall semester are designed to do the following: 1) Comply with LA County Health Order requirements as a means to keep students, staff, and

families safe and to minimize the transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

2) Provide options for parents (either fully online or blended models of instruction).

3) Bring students back to campus as quickly as it is deemed safe to do so. IX. Action Items IX.A. Public Employee Contract – Santa Clarita Valley Special Education Local Plan Area Administrator Speaker: Mike Kuhlman, Superintendent Quick Summary / Abstract: Board to ratify the Agreement for Employment for the Special Education Local Plan Area (SELPA) Administrator.



Rationale: The Hart District will assume responsibility as the Administrative Unit (AU) of the Santa Clarita Valley SELPA on July 1, 2020. As part of that transition, all current SELPA employees will be transitioning to Hart District payroll. Currently all SELPA staff is employed by the Saugus Union School District. Financial Impact: The District will be reimbursed by SELPA funds for all payroll, benefit, and operational costs associated with the SELPA. The District will incur no cost associated with the approval of this contract. Recommended Motion: Ratify the employment contract for the Special Education Local Plan Area (SELPA) Administrator. Attachments: SELPA Administrator Contract IX.B. Notice of Variable Term Waiver Request Speaker: Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent Human Resources Quick Summary / Abstract: The District has been unable to recruit an adequate number of speech and language therapists. There is a need to send a Variable Term Waiver Request to the Commission on Teacher Credentialing. Rationale: Requests for Variable Term Waivers may be submitted by school districts to solve a temporary certification or assignment problem when the district finds there are an insufficient number of certificated persons who meet the specified employment criteria for a position, or for the purposes of educational reform, or other compelling reasons. The Commission on Teacher Credentialing may grant a waiver upon its finding that professional preparation equivalent to that prescribed under the provision or provisions to be waived will be completed by the applicant affected. Many districts throughout the state are finding a need to request these waivers, especially in the area of special education. At this time, the District has been unable to recruit an adequate number of speech and language therapists to meet its needs. It is therefore necessary to a submit Variable Term Waiver Request to the Commission for Ariana R. Garrido to serve as full-time speech and language therapist to the District’s student population, effective August 1, 2020. Recommended Motion: Approve request for a Variable Term Waiver for Ariana R. Garrido to serve as speech and language therapist, effective August 1, 2020. IX.C. Fee Amendment No. 4 – Construction Project Consulting Services for Castaic High School (Lundgren Management Corporation) Speaker: Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction Quick Summary / Abstract: Fee Amendment No. 4 from Lundgren Management Corporation for construction project consulting services for Castaic High School is submitted for approval. Rationale: In order to manage the ongoing punch-list (buildings and site), the remaining work at buildings 700 and 900, and project close out activities anticipated through October 2020, Lundgren Management Corporation has submitted this fee amendment. The punch-list and close out activities are critical in order to receive final certification from the Division of the State Architect. Financial Impact: $165,640 plus reimbursable expenses from Lease Revenue Bonds (Fund 40.5). Recommended Motion: Approve Fee Amendment No. 4 from Lundgren Management Corporation for construction project consulting services for Castaic High School. Attachments: FA 4 LM CHS IX.D. Change Order No. 7 – Castaic High School (Castaic HS Construction, Inc.) Speaker: Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction Quick Summary / Abstract: Change Order No. 7 from Castaic HS Construction, Inc., for Castaic High School is presented for approval. Rationale: The Castaic High School project initially had an owner construction contingency of $2 million which was part of the initial Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP) of the project. Since construction began over two years ago, staff and Lundgren Management Corporation have been using this contingency to cover change orders on the project. These change orders are not necessarily for District requested changes, but for work not included in the bid documents. That initial contingency of $2 million has been spent, so staff is now taking additional contingency related change orders to the Governing Board for approval. Funds outside of the GMP have been budgeted for these costs. Attached to this Board item, there is a summary of contingency items that comprise the change order. All of these items have been reviewed by Lundgren Management and the architect. Financial Impact: $12,350 from Lease Revenue Bonds (Fund 40.5). Recommended Motion: Approve Change Order No. 7 from Castaic HS Construction, Inc., for Castaic High School. Attachments: CO 7 LM CHS IX.E. Ratification of Construction Contract for the Hart High School Demolition and Removal of Portable Classrooms J-5 and J-6 (Cody & Noah Construction, Inc. DBA Foster Construction) Speaker: Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction Quick Summary / Abstract: Ratification is requested for the construction contract for the Hart High School demolition and removal of portable classrooms J-5 and J-6 to Cody & Noah Construction, Inc. DBA Foster Construction (Foster Construction). Rationale: Three contractors were requested to provide quotes for the demolition and removal of portable classrooms J-5 and J-6 at Hart High School. Two contractors submitted quotes. The lowest responsive/responsible quote is from Foster Construction. Financial Impact: $14,800 from Lease Revenue Bonds (Fund 40.5). Recommended Motion: Ratify the construction contract for the Hart High School demolition and removal of portable classrooms J-5 and J-6 to Foster Construction. Attachments: Foster Contract IX.F. Revised Board Policies, Administrative Regulations, and Exhibit – Second Reading Speaker: Kathy Hunter, Assistant Superintendent, Educational Services Quick Summary / Abstract: Revised Board policies, administrative regulations, and an exhibit are being brought to the Board for a second reading, and for approval of revised policies. Rationale: The following revised Board policies (BP), administrative regulations (AR), and an exhibit (E) are being presented for a second reading and for approval of revised Board policies: BP 1330 – Use of School Facilities BP 5141.52 – Suicide Prevention AR 1330.1 – Conditions of Use for Hart District Auditoriums AR 1330.31 – Priority of Users of Unique District Facilities E 1330 – Use of School Facilities Rates Recommended Motion: Approve revised BP 1330 – Use of School Facilities and revised BP 5141.52 Suicide Prevention. Attachments: AR 1330.1 Conditions of Use for Hart District Auditoriums

AR 1330.31 Priority of Users of Unique District Facilities

BP 1330 Use of School Facilities

BP 5141.52 Suicide Prevention

Exhibit 1330 Facility Rates X. Community Facilities Districts X.A. Act as Legislative Body of the Listed Community Facilities Districts (CFD): CFD No. 90-1, CFD No. 99-1, CFD No. 2002-1, CFD No. 2004-1, CFD No. 2005-1 and CFD. No. 2015-1 Quick Summary / Abstract: For agenda items X-A-1 through X-A-6, the Governing Board will act as the Legislative Body CFD No. 90-1, CFD No. 99-1, CFD No. 2002-1, CFD No. 2004-1, CFD No. 2005-1 and CFD No. 2015-1. X.A.1. Resolution No. LB20/21-1 – Approving the 2020/21 Budget and Levy and Collection of Special Taxes within Community Facilities District No. 90-1 Speaker: Collyn Nielsen, Chief Administrative Officer Quick Summary / Abstract: Consideration and adoption of Resolution No. LB20/21-1 approving the 2020/21 budget and levy and collection of special taxes within Community Facilities District (CFD) No. 90-1. Rationale: In accordance with the Mello-Roos Community Facilities Act of 1982, as amended, the Governing Board previously formed and serves as the Legislative Body of CFD No. 90-1. The electors within CFD No. 90-1 authorized the levy and collection of special taxes in amounts determined pursuant to the Rate and Method of Apportionment for CFD No. 90-1. The Governing Board, acting as the Legislative Body of CFD No. 90-1, is required to set a budget and authorize the levy and collection of special taxes within the boundaries of CFD No. 90-1 on an annual basis. Resolution No. LB20/21-1 approves and adopts the attached Annual Special Tax Report (Exhibit A to Resolution No. LB20/21-1) for CFD No. 90-1, which outlines the financial and administrative obligations and the special taxes proposed to be levied and collected within CFD No. 90-1 for the 2020/21 fiscal year. All special taxes collected will be used for the purposes for which CFD No. 90-1 was established. Financial Impact: Total budget for the 2020/21 fiscal year of $101,495.24, and taxes levied as specified in the attached Annual Special Tax Report prepared by KeyAnalytics, pursuant to the Rate and Method of Apportionment for CFD No. 90-1. Recommended Motion: Adopt Resolution No. LB20/21-1 approving the 2020/21 budget, and the levy and collection of special taxes within CFD No. 90-1 for the 2020/21 fiscal year. Attachments: 90-1 ASTR

90-1 Res LB2021-1 X.A.2. Resolution No. LB20/21-2 – Approving the 2020/21 Budget and Levy and Collection of Special Taxes within Community Facilities District No. 99-1 Speaker: Collyn Nielsen, Chief Administrative Officer Quick Summary / Abstract: Consideration and adoption of Resolution No. LB20/21-2 approving the 2020/21 budget and levy and collection of special taxes within Community Facilities District (CFD) No. 99-1. Rationale: In accordance with the Mello-Roos Community Facilities Act of 1982, as amended, the Governing Board previously formed and serves as the Legislative Body of CFD No. 99-1. The electors within CFD No. 99-1 authorized the levy and collection of special taxes in amounts determined pursuant to the Rate and Method of Apportionment for CFD No. 99-1. The Governing Board, acting as the Legislative Body of CFD No. 99-1, is required to set a budget and authorize the levy and collection of special taxes within the boundaries of CFD No. 99-1 on an annual basis. Resolution No. LB20/21-2 approves and adopts the attached Annual Special Tax Report (Exhibit A to Resolution No. LB20/21-2) for CFD No. 99-1, which outlines the financial and administrative obligations and the special taxes proposed to be levied and collected within CFD No. 99-1 for the 2020/21 fiscal year. All special taxes collected will be used for the purposes for which CFD No. 99-1 was established. Financial Impact: Total budget for the 2020/21 fiscal year of $139,987.98, and taxes levied as specified in the attached Annual Special Tax Report prepared by KeyAnalytics, pursuant to the Rate and Method of Apportionment for CFD No. 99-1. Recommended Motion: Adopt Resolution No. LB20/21-2 approving the 2020/21 budget and the levy and collection of special taxes within CFD No. 99-1 for the 2020/21 fiscal year. Attachments: 99-1 ASTR

99-1 Res LB2021-2 X.A.3. Resolution No. LB20/21-3 – Approving the 2020/21 Budget and Levy and Collection of Special Taxes within Community Facilities District No. 2002-1 Speaker: Collyn Nielsen, Chief Administrative Officer Quick Summary / Abstract: Consideration and adoption of Resolution No. LB20/21-3 approving the 2020/21 budget and levy and collection of special taxes within Community Facilities District (CFD) No. 2002-1. Rationale: In accordance with the Mello-Roos Community Facilities Act of 1982, as amended, the Governing Board previously formed and serves as the Legislative Body of CFD No. 2002-1. The electors within CFD No. 2002-1 authorized the levy and collection of special taxes in amounts determined pursuant to the Rate and Method of Apportionment for CFD No. 2002-1. The Governing Board, acting as the Legislative Body of CFD No. 2002-1, is required to set a budget and authorize the levy and collection of special taxes within the boundaries of CFD No. 2002-1 on an annual basis. Resolution No. LB20/21-3 approves and adopts the attached Annual Special Tax Report (Exhibit A to Resolution No. LB20/21-3) for CFD No. 2002-1, which outlines the financial and administrative obligations and the special taxes proposed to be levied and collected within CFD No. 2002-1 for the 2020/21 fiscal year. All special taxes collected will be used for the purposes for which CFD No. 2002-1 was established. Financial Impact: Total budget for the 2020/21 fiscal year of $1,605,676.00 and taxes levied as specified in the attached Annual Special Tax Report prepared by KeyAnalytics, pursuant to the Rate and Method of Apportionment for CFD No. 2002-1. Recommended Motion: Adopt Resolution No. LB20/21-3 approving the 2020/21 budget, and the levy and collection of special taxes within CFD No. 2002-1 for the 2020/21 fiscal year. Attachments: 02-1 ASTR

02-1 Res LB2021-3 X.A.4. Resolution No. LB20/21-4 – Approving the 2020/21 Budget and Levy and Collection of Special Taxes within Community Facilities District No. 2004-1 Speaker: Collyn Nielsen, Chief Administrative Officer Quick Summary / Abstract: Consideration and adoption of Resolution No. LB20/21-4 approving the 2020/21 budget and levy and collection of special taxes within Community Facilities District (CFD) No. 2004-1. Rationale: In accordance with the Mello-Roos Community Facilities Act of 1982, as amended, the Governing Board previously formed and serves as the Legislative Body of CFD No. 2004-1. The electors within CFD No. 2004-1 authorized the levy and collection of special taxes in amounts determined pursuant to the Rate and Method of Apportionment for CFD No. 2004-1. The Governing Board, acting as the Legislative Body of CFD No. 2004-1, is required to set a budget and authorize the levy and collection of special taxes within the boundaries of CFD No. 2004-1 on an annual basis. Resolution No. LB20/21-4 approves and adopts the attached Annual Special Tax Report (Exhibit A to Resolution No. LB20/21-4) for CFD No. 2004-1, which outlines the financial and administrative obligations and the special taxes proposed to be levied and collected within CFD No. 2004-1 for the 2020/21 fiscal year. All special taxes collected will be used for the purposes for which CFD No. 2004-1 was established. Financial Impact: Total budget for the 2020/21 fiscal year of $482,568.64, and taxes levied as specified in the attached Annual Special Tax Report prepared by KeyAnalytics, pursuant to the Rate and Method of Apportionment for CFD No. 2004-1. Recommended Motion: Adopt Resolution No. LB20/21-4 approving the 2020/21 budget and the levy and collection of special taxes within CFD No. 2004-1 for the 2020/21 fiscal year. Attachments: 04-1 ASTR

04-1 Res LB2021-4 X.A.5. Resolution No. LB20/21-5 – Approving the 2020/21 Budget and Levy and Collection of Special Taxes within Community Facilities District No. 2005-1 Speaker: Collyn Nielsen, Chief Administrative Officer Quick Summary / Abstract: Consideration and adoption of Resolution No. LB20/21-5 approving the 2020/21 budget and levy and collection of special taxes within Community Facilities District (CFD) No. 2005-1. Rationale: In accordance with the Mello-Roos Community Facilities Act of 1982, as amended, the Governing Board previously formed and serves as the Legislative Body of CFD No. 2005-1. The electors within CFD No. 2005-1 authorized the levy and collection of special taxes in amounts determined pursuant to the Rate and Method of Apportionment for CFD No. 2005-1. The Governing Board, acting as the Legislative Body of CFD No. 2005-1, is required to set a budget and authorize the levy and collection of special taxes within the boundaries of CFD No. 2005-1 on an annual basis. Resolution No. LB20/21-5 approves and adopts the attached Annual Special Tax Report (Exhibit A to Resolution No. LB20/21-5) for CFD No. 2005-1, which outlines the financial and administrative obligations and the special taxes proposed to be levied and collected within CFD No. 2005-1 for the 2020/21 fiscal year. All special taxes collected will be used for the purposes for which CFD No. 2005-1 was established. Financial Impact: Total budget for the 2020/21 fiscal year of $1,640,747.32, and taxes levied as specified in the attached Annual Special Tax Report prepared by KeyAnalytics, pursuant to the Rate and Method of Apportionment for CFD No. 2005-1. Recommended Motion: Adopt Resolution No. LB20/21-5 approving the 2020/21 budget and the levy and collection of special taxes within CFD No. 2005-1 for the 2020/21 fiscal year. Attachments: 05-1 ASTR

05-1 Res LB2021-5 X.A.6. Resolution No. LB20/21-6 – Approving the 2020/21 Budget and Levy and Collection of Special Taxes within Community Facilities District No. 2015-1 Speaker: Collyn Nielsen, Chief Administrative Officer Quick Summary / Abstract: Consideration and adoption of Resolution No. LB20/21-6 approving the 2020/21 budget and levy and collection of special taxes within Community Facilities District (CFD) No. 2015-1. Rationale: In accordance with the Mello-Roos Community Facilities Act of 1982, as amended, the Governing Board previously formed and serves as the Legislative Body of CFD No. 2015-1. The electors within CFD No. 2015-1 authorized the levy and collection of special taxes in amounts determined pursuant to the Rate and Method of Apportionment for CFD No. 2015-1. The Governing Board, acting as the Legislative Body of CFD No. 2015-1, is required to set a budget and authorize the levy and collection of special taxes within the boundaries of CFD No. 2015-1 on an annual basis. Resolution No. LB20/21-6 approves and adopts the attached Annual Special Tax Report (Exhibit A to Resolution No. LB20/21-6) for CFD No. 2015-1, which outlines the financial and administrative obligations and the special taxes proposed to be levied and collected within CFD No. 2015-1 for the 2020/21 fiscal year. All special taxes collected will be used for the purposes for which CFD No. 2015-1 was established. Financial Impact: Total budget for the 2020/21 fiscal year of $1,526,413.76, and taxes levied as specified in the attached Annual Special Tax Report prepared by KeyAnalytics, pursuant to the Rate and Method of Apportionment for CFD No. 2015-1. Recommended Motion: Adopt Resolution No. LB20/21-6 approving the 2020/21 budget and the levy and collection of special taxes within CFD No. 2015-1 for the 2020/21 fiscal year. Attachments: 15-1 ASTR

15-1 Res LB2021-6 X.B. Recommence Acting as Governing Board Quick Summary / Abstract: For the remainder of the agenda, the Governing Board will be acting as the Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District. XI. Consent Calendar Quick Summary / Abstract: Unless a Board Member has a question concerning a particular item and asks that it be withdrawn from the Consent Calendar, the Governing Board approves all the items at one time. XI.A. Consent Calendar-Removal of Items XI.B. Consent Calendar-Personnel XI.B.1. Personnel Report No. 20/21-1 Speaker: Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources Quick Summary / Abstract: Personnel Report No. 20/21-1 regarding certificated, non-certificated, classified and non-classified employees is presented for approval. Recommended Motion: Approve Personnel Report No. 20/21-1. Attachments: 20/21- 1 Personnel Report XI.B.2. Letter of Agreement for Shared Services of District Employees with the Saugus Union School District and the William S. Hart Union High School District Speaker: Michael Vierra, Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources Quick Summary / Abstract: The Saugus Union School District (SUSD) requests the shared services of William S. Hart Union High School District employees to perform social worker supervision services between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021. Rationale: SUSD has requested shared services of Hart District employees to perform social worker supervision services for specified hours within a specified period of time. The scheduling of such services by Hart District employees shall be determined in consultation between the SUSD and the Hart District. The services provided are not to exceed two (2) extra duty hours per week for the duration of the agreement. Financial Impact: There is no financial impact to the Hart District. Recommended Motion: Approve the letter of agreement between the Saugus Union School District and the William S. Hart Union High School District for shared services of District employees. Attachments: Shared Service Agreement with SAUSD XI.C. Consent Calendar-Curriculum/Instruction XI.C.1. Recommendation of Textbook/Instructional Materials Adoption, 2020/21 Speaker: David N. LeBarron, Director of Curriculum and Assessment Quick Summary / Abstract: A textbook has been recommended for adoption for the 2020/21 school year. Rationale: Chains – Publisher: Simon & Schuster – Author: Anderson – Course Area: – English 8 – Grade: 8 – The current adopted titles that portray the American Revolution are outdated – My Brother Sam is Dead (1974) and Johnny Tremain (1969). Chains (2008) is a culturally responsive, modern historical fiction told from the perspective of a female heroine. This novel will support ELA Reading Literature standards 8.3 and 8.6, emphasizing dialogue and character points of view to propel events in the story. Financial Impact: Funding from State Instructional Materials Funds. Recommended Motion: Approve textbook, as referenced above, for public review. XI.C.2. School Plans for Student Achievement 2020/21 Speaker: Jan Daisher, Director of Special Programs Quick Summary / Abstract: State and federal laws require schools to develop a plan called the “School Plan for Student Achievement.” These site-specific plans describe school improvement activities that are supported with categorical funds. Rationale: State and federal laws require schools to develop a plan called the “School Plan for Student Achievement.” These site-specific plans describe school improvement activities that are supported with categorical funds. Senate Bill 374 requires that school leadership, site councils, and advisory committees conduct a needs assessment as well as an analysis of student achievement data based on the California Dashboard to develop objectives for their plans. Staff can only approve categorical purchases that directly support the objectives cited. Again this year, in keeping with the District Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP), all schools have aligned their School Plan for Student Achievement goals with the four current goals of the LCAP. Each school site council has approved its respective School Plan for Student Achievement after consulting with required advisory groups and recommends it to the Board for approval. All legal requirements have been met for each plan. The annual evaluations will be conducted to meet the requirements of Board Policy 6190. Because of the similarities in funding and the alignment with LCAP, each school plan is similar in design and format. Attached are the plans for two school receiving Title I funds for the 2020/21 school year. Actual allocations will be determined in August when funding is provided to the District by the federal Title I grant. Financial Impact: School Plans involve the spending of Federal categorical funds only. Recommended Motion: Approve the 2020/21 School Plan for Student Achievement for La Mesa and Placerita Junior High Schools. Attachments: La Mesa 2020-21 School Plan for Student Achievement

Placerita 2020-21 School Plan for Student Achievement XI.C.3. Memorandum of Understanding between The Chicago School of Professional Psychology, Los Angeles and The William S. Hart Union High School District Speaker: Dr. Nicholas Betty, Director of Educationally Related Intensive Counseling Services Program (ERICS) Quick Summary / Abstract: A Memorandum of Understanding between the William S Hart Union High School District and The Chicago School of Professional Psychology for student training and practicum placement is presented for approval. Recommended Motion: Approve the Memorandum of Understanding between The Chicago School of Professional Psychology, Los Angeles, and the William S. Hart Union High School District. Attachments: The Chicago School of Professional Psychology Contract XI.D. Consent Calendar-Business Services XI.D.1. Purchase Order Report Speaker: Leigh Hansen, Director of Purchasing and Warehouse Quick Summary / Abstract: Ratification of the June 2020 Purchase Order Report is requested. Rationale: Staff requests the Governing Board ratify the attached Purchase Order Report, which covers purchases, as specified, for the period June 1, 2020, through June 30, 2020. This report may contain open purchase orders with not-to-exceed amounts facilitating regular small purchases from single vendors. Open purchase orders with not-to-exceed amounts facilitating larger purchases from single vendors may indicate a publicly bid contract number and/or the date the Governing Board approved the vendor. In an effort to efficiently process payments, the accumulated total of these purchases may be processed and paid as a single transaction. Financial Impact: The attached report shows amounts and funding sources for purchase orders processed in June 2020, as well as purchase orders greater than or equal to $50,000. Recommended Motion: Ratify the Purchase Order Report for the period of June 1, 2020, through June 30, 2020. Attachments: PO Board Report June 2020 XI.D.2. Warrant Register and Revolving Cash Payments Speaker: Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer Quick Summary / Abstract: Approval and ratification of Warrant Register and Revolving Cash payments is requested. Rationale: 6/1/2020 – 6/15/2020 Payroll Warrant Register $3,265,100.57 Commercial Warrants – General Fund $1,509,102.73 Commercial Warrants – All Other Funds $2,836,098.93 Revolving Cash Fund $3,650.00 6/16/2020 – 6/30/2020 Payroll Warrant Register $8,723,893.84 Commercial Warrants – General Fund $10,044,620.49 Commercial Warrants – All Other Funds $9,247,694.54 Revolving Cash Fund $0.00 Recommended Motion: Approve and ratify the above listed Warrant Register and Revolving Cash payments issued between June 1, 2020, through June 30, 2020, and order the items filed for audit. Attachments: Commercial Warrants 6/1/20-6/15/20

Commercial Warrants 6/16/20-6/30/20

Payroll Warrants 6/1/20-6/30/20

Revolving Warrants 6/1/20-6/30/20 XI.D.3. Agreement for Internal Office Forms and Workflow Processes (Emics, Inc. DBA Informed K12) Speaker: Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer Quick Summary / Abstract: Ratification is requested for an agreement with Emics, Inc. (Informed K12), for unlimited internal office forms and workflow processes. Rationale: Informed K12 offers internal office forms and workflow processes. All processes include: unlimited electronic signatures, interactive form fields, pre-filled data fields, reusable templates to automatically collect, route, and track responses and approvals, and unlimited responses archived with nightly back-ups for all data. Online webinars and resources are available for form managers. The one-time fee includes a dedicated implementation specialist, onsite set up for high value processes, custom district-wide training, data review and report for initial launches. Financial Impact: Annual cost of $92,000 to be paid out of the general fund. Recommended Motion: Ratify agreement with Emics, Inc. (Informed K12), for internal office forms and workflow processes effective June 15, 2020, through June 30, 2021. Attachments: Informed K-12 XI.D.4. Amendment No. 2 to Resolution No. 19/20-16 – Certification of Signatures Speaker: Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer Quick Summary / Abstract: It is necessary to update authorized signatures for the period of July 1, 2020, through December 31, 2020, as reflected in Amendment No. 2 to Resolution No. 19/20-16. Rationale: On December 11, 2019, in accordance with California Education Code Sections 42632 and 42633, the Governing Board adopted Resolution No. 19/20-16 authorizing the District’s Certification of Signatures for the period of December 12, 2019, through December 31, 2020. This action allows the District to file a verified signature of each person authorized to sign notices of employment, contracts, and/or orders drawn on District funds. Amendment No. 2 to Resolution No. 19/20-16 identifies the following changes to the authorized signers: – Add Tracy Peyton, Director, SELPA, effective July 1, 2020. Recommended Motion: Ratify Amendment No. 2 to Resolution No. 19/20-16 – Certification of Signatures, to add Tracy Peyton, effective July 1, 2020. Attachments: Amendment No 2 Certification of Signatures XI.D.5. Acceptance of Monetary Donations Speaker: Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer Quick Summary / Abstract: Monetary donations for the 2019/2020 school year are presented for Governing Board acceptance. Recommended Motion: Accept the monetary donations in the June 2020 Monetary Donations list in the amount indicated. Attachments: Acceptance of Monetary Donation XI.D.6. Acceptance of Donation Speaker: Leigh Hansen, Director of Purchasing and Warehouse Quick Summary / Abstract: A donation of surplus welding equipment from College of the Canyons is presented for acceptance. Rationale: The College of the Canyons Board of Trustees would like to donate welding equipment to the welding program at Castaic High School. This equipment includes a 45-ton pneumatic press brake, a knee type vertical milling machine, a 13 inch swing bore precision lathe and 4 downdraft tables. Financial Impact: The value of the welding equipment donation is approximately $26,000. Recommended Motion: Accept donation of welding equipment to the Castaic High School welding program and direct staff to complete the Release of Liability Surplus Property Acquisition Letter. XI.D.7. Award of Scholarships Speaker: Ralph Peschek, Chief Business Officer Quick Summary / Abstract: Authorization is requested for scholarship awards for the 2019/2020 school year. Rationale: The information listed on the attachment regarding scholarship recipients is submitted to the Board for approval. Recommended Motion: Following verification of registration/receipt of grades, authorize payment of awards to the students listed in the amount indicated for each student. Attachments: Award of Scholarship XI.D.8. Purchasing through California-Approved Piggyback Contracts Speaker: Leigh Hansen, Director of Purchasing and Warehouse Quick Summary / Abstract: Board Policy 3311(a) provides that the District may piggyback with the contract of another public agency or corporation when the Board has determined it in the District’s best interest. The term “piggyback” is associated with Public Contract Code Section 20118, which allows public entities to acquire property by participating in an existing contract of another public entity. Rationale: Piggybacking with another public entity contract allows the District to take advantage of lower costs realized through economies-of-scale and also avoids the time and expense of a public bid process. Each piggyback contract is evaluated for participation and usage. When the District’s need is greater than the piggyback contract participation or usage, the District will author and publish its own bid to obtain best cost. Administrative Regulation 3311(a) further defines that when bids are not required, District staff shall make a good faith effort to secure quotes. Staff requests the use of the following California-approved piggyback contracts during the 2020/21 fiscal year: California Multiple Award Schedule (CMAS) – for the purchase, warranty and installation of a wide variety of commodities, non-information technology services, information technology products and services, furniture and floor covering. Cal-Save – for the purchase of technology and instructional resources at low cost from a statewide project designed to help California K-12 schools. City of San Jose 14-15-01 – for the purchase of computer equipment peripherals, hardware and software. This contract does not include desktop computers/monitors, laptops, or tablets. Colton Joint Unified School District bid number 18-02 – for the purchase of playground equipment, safety surfacing, outdoor site furnishings, Division of the State Architect (DSA) shade shelters and athletic equipment. E&I – Contract CNR01262 – for health care products and services E&I – Contract CNR01439 – for computer equipment and related hardware, software, services and support. E&I – Contract CNR01468 – for archival supplies, book protection, and other media solutions. Glendale Unified School District piggyback agreement P13-18/19 – for the purchase of Apple computer products, services and related items. Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) – Contract 180803 – for sporting goods and equipment Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) – Contract 190401 – for furniture, furnishings and related services. Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) – Contract DIR-TSO-3934 – for emergency preparedness products and related services. Irvine Unified School District 19/20-01IT – for technology equipment and peripherals. Kern County Superintendent of Schools piggyback agreement PEPPM Technology Bidding and Purchasing Program – for integrated AV systems, structured cabling, wireless access, video distribution and surveillance contractors. Kings County Office of Education piggyback agreement for SoftChoice Microsoft products Agreement 06/1119 – for the purchase of Enrollment for Education Solutions (EES) Microsoft licensing for K12 education institutions in the State of California. LAUSD Contract 4400005634 – for tree services. Los Angeles County Office of Education – contracts for standard school supply and equipment, computer peripherals, tree-trimming services and fuel, as authorized per Education Code 38110 and 38112. Naspo ValuePoint 2015-2020 Master Price Agreement Number MNWNC-108 – for computer equipment, peripherals and related services. National Association of State Procurement (NASPO) SQ818, Addendum 7-14-99-20.01 – for small hand and power tools. Omnia (formerly National IPA, and US Communities) – for the purchase of school supplies, office products and janitorial supplies that were competitively solicited, and publicly awarded for Government and Education. San Diego Unified School District – Contract GD19-0545-03 – for science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM) supplies. SourceWell (formerly NJPA) – for the purchase of school supplies, office products and janitorial supplies competitively awarded through industry leading vendors to its members. South County Support Services Agency piggyback agreement Creative Bus Sales – for the purchase of buses. The Cooperative Purchasing Network (TCPN) – for the purchase of commonly purchased products and services competitively solicited and awarded for public schools. Waterford School District piggyback agreement A-Z Bus Sales Inc. – for the purchase of buses. Recommended Motion: Approve the procurement of various items via California-approved piggyback contracts for the 2020/21 fiscal year pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 20118 and Board Policy 3311(a). XI.D.9. Disposition of Surplus/Obsolete Equipment Speaker: Leigh Hansen, Director of Purchasing and Warehouse Quick Summary / Abstract: Disposition of Surplus/Obsolete Equipment. Rationale: Pursuant to California Education Code Section 17545(b), the value of the following equipment will be sold through public auction, and if not sold, disposed of as surplus/obsolete equipment pursuant to Education Code Section 17545 (b). 1)Teacher desk (QTY 2, Hart High School) 2) Desktop tables (QTY 2, Hart High School) 3) Bookshelf (QTY 2, Hart High School) 4) Tables (QTY 9, Hart High School) 5) Filing cabinet (QTY 27, Hart High School) 6) Mixer (QTY 1, Hart High School) 7) Oven (QTY 2, Hart High School) Pursuant to California Education Code Section 17546(c), staff requests the Governing Board, by unanimous vote of those members present, find that the property listed below is of insufficient value to defray the costs of arranging a sale and thereby authorize the property to be donated to a charitable organization deemed appropriate by the Board, or disposed of in the local dump. All e-waste will be collected and certified to its proper disposal by an e-waste recycler. 1) Portable building (QTY 2, Hart High School) 2) Emergency food bars (QTY 18,934, Districtwide) 3) Refrigerator (QTY 1, Rio Norte Junior High School) 4) Freezer (QTY 1, Rio Norte Junior High School) 5) Refrigerator (QTY 1, Hart High School) 6) Rolling cart (QTY 1, Hart High School) 7) Teacher desk (QTY 1, Hart High School) 8) Refrigerator (QTY 1, Hart High School) 9) Photoroom machine (QTY 1, Hart High School) Recommended Motion: Authorize staff to dispose of specified equipment pursuant to California Education Code Sections 17545(b) and 17546(c). XI.D.10. Special Education Consultant Agreements, 2020/21 Speaker: Joanna White, Director of Special Education Quick Summary / Abstract: Approval is requested for Special Education Consultant Agreements, extending from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021. Rationale: It is necessary to complete individual assessments as specified in students’ Individual Education Programs to determine and provide the designated instructional services (DIS) necessary for the students to benefit educationally from their instructional program. The District contracts with many vendors to perform and provide these assessments and services. A master contract will be generated for each Agreement as needed(see attachment)Health Care Services, 3Chords Inc., dba Therapy Travelers It is necessary to complete individual assessments as specified in students’ Individual Education Programs to determine and provide the designated instructional services (DIS) necessary for the students to benefit educationally from their instructional program. The District contracts with many vendors to perform and provide these assessments and services. A master contract will be generated for each Agreement as needed(see attachment). It is necessary to complete individual assessments as specified in students’ Individual Education Programs to determine and provide the designated instructional services (DIS) necessary for the students to benefit educationally from their instructional program. The District contracts with many vendors to perform and provide these assessments and services. A master contract will be generated for each Agreement as needed(see attachment). It is necessary to complete individual assessments as specified in students’ Individual Education Programs to determine and provide the designated instructional services (DIS) necessary for the students to benefit educationally from their instructional program. The District contracts with many vendors to perform and provide these assessments and services. A master contract will be generated for each Agreement as needed(see attachment). Financial Impact: Fiscal implications will be determined as as the needs arise. Purchase orders will outline the financial impact and funding source. Recommended Motion: Approve Special Education Consultant Agreements, extending from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021 Attachments: Master Contract XI.D.11. Master Contracts for Public, Nonpublic, Nonsectarian School/Agency Services for the 2020/21 School Year Speaker: Joanna White, Director of Special Education Quick Summary / Abstract: Approval is requested for Master Agreements with state-licensed, nonpublic schools and nonpublic agencies to procure services for individuals with exceptional needs for whom the District has no appropriate programs. Rationale: The District uses a standardized Master Contract agreement to procure services and support from various state-licensed, nonpublic schools and nonpublic agencies for individuals with exceptional needs for whom the District has no appropriate programs. An Individual Service Agreement will be prepared for each student when an appropriate placement is determined based on a student’s Individual Educational Plan (IEP). A Master Agreement may be sent to the following schools or agencies for 2020/21: Academy for Advancement of Autism, Chatsworth, California

Academy for Advancement of Autism, Lancaster, California

Almansor Academy, Pasadena, California

Alpine Academy, Salt Lake City, Utah

Aspen Ranch, Loa, Utah

Benchmark, Woods Cross, Utah

Bridgeport School, Sherman Oaks, California

Casa Pacifica, Camarillo, California

Cathedral Home for Children, Laramie, Wyoming

Charis Youth Center, Grass Valley, California

Chileda, La Crosse, Wisconsin

Cinnamon Hills, St. George, Utah

Clarinda Academy, Clarinda, Iowa

Colorado Boys Ranch, La Junta, Colorado

Copper Hills Youth Center, West Jordan, Utah

Coutin, Canoga Park, California

Devereux Cleo-Wallace, Westminster, Colorado

Devereux Georgia, Kennasaw, Georgia

Devereux Florida, Viera, Florida

Devereux Texas Treatment Network, League City, Texas

Diamond Ranch Academy, Hurricane, Utah

Elliot Institute, La Crescenta, California

Excelsior Youth Centers, Aurora, Colorado

Family Life Center, Petaluma, California

Five Acres, Altadena, California

Frostig School, Pasadena, California

Heartspring, Wichita, Kansas

Heritage Schools, Provo, Utah

Hillsides, Pasadena, California

Island View Academy, Syracuse, Utah

Lakemary Center Inc., Paola, Kansas

Laurel Heights, Atlanta, Georgia

LeRoy Haynes Center, La Verne, California

Liahona Academy for Youth LLC, St. George, Utah

Linden Center, Los Angeles, California

Logan River Academy, Logan, Utah

Monarch Center for Autism, Cleveland, Ohio

New Haven Youth & Family Services, Vista, California

New Haven Residential, Spanish Fork, Utah

Normative Services Inc, Sheridan, Wyoming

North Hills Prep School, North Hills, California

Northpoint School, Northridge, California

Oakgrove School, Ogden, Utah

Oak Grove Institute, Murrieta, California

Parkhill School, West Hills, California

Piney Ridge Treatment Center, Fayetteville, Arkansas

Red Rock Canyon School, St George, Utah

River Stones Treatment Services, Redlands, California

San Diego Center for Children, San Diego, California

Sequel, Prescott, Arizona

Sequel Youth Services of Lava Heights, George, Utah

Shiloh Treatment Center, Manvel, Texas

Solstice RTC/Fernwood Academy, Layton, Utah

Sonia Shankman Orthogenic School, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois

Stem3 Academy, Sherman Oaks, California

South Bay High School, Torrance, California

Summit View School, Valley Glen, California

Sunrise School, Sherman Oaks, California

Tobinworld, Glendale, California

UHS of Provo Canyon, Orem, Utah

Valley High School, North Hills, California

Villa Esperanza, Pasadena, California

Village Glen, Sherman Oaks, California

Walden School, Framingham, Massachusetts

Waterfall Canyon, Ogden, Utah

West Ridge Academy, West Jordan, Utah

Westmoreland Academy, Pasadena, California

Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch, Billings, Montana

Youth Care, Draper, Utah Financial Impact: Fiscal implications will be determined as the Individual Service Agreements are completed. Recommended Motion: Approve Master Contracts for Public, Nonpublic, Nonsectarian School/Agency Services for the 2020-21 School Year. Attachments: 2020-21 NPS Master Contract XI.E. Consent Calendar-Operations XI.E.1. Proposal for Structural Engineering Services Master Task Agreement for Various District Projects for Fiscal Year 2020/21 (KPFF, Inc.) Speaker: Michael Otavka, Director of Facilities, Planning and Construction Quick Summary / Abstract: A proposal from KPFF, Inc., for structural engineering services for various District projects for fiscal year 2020/21 is presented for approval. Rationale: At the June 10, 2020, Board meeting, this agenda item was submitted with the incorrect attachment. The Proposal attached here reflects the corrected item. Projects will come up from time to time that need the expertise of a structural engineer. These projects may include attachment of scoreboards or other equipment on building walls, installation of flagpoles or digital marquees, structural repair projects, etc. Approval of this agreement would allow staff to contract with KPFF, Inc., on multiple projects, not to exceed $15,000 per project and not to exceed $100,000 total for fiscal year 2020/21, without further Board approval until June 30, 2021. If the cost for a project exceeds $15,000 and/or the total for all projects under this agreement are expected to exceed $100,000, staff will return to the Board to increase the allowable total for the fiscal year. Having a master task agreement in place would allow staff to quickly address structural issues and concerns as they arise on projects. KPFF, Inc., is a structural engineering firm. They have completed many structural evaluations for the District. Financial Impact: $100,000 total for fiscal year 2020/21. Project funding and amounts (not to exceed $15,000 per project) to be determined on a project by project basis. Recommended Motion: Approve the proposal from KPFF, Inc., for structural engineering services for various District projects for fiscal year 2020/21. Project funding and amounts not to exceed $15,000 per project, with a cumulative maximum of $100,000, unless increased by Board authorization. Attachments: KPFF MSA XI.F. Consent Calendar-Requests for Information XI.G. Approval of Consent Calendar XI.H. Items Removed from Consent Calendar XII. Items for Future Consideration by the Board XIII. Second Closed Session Quick Summary / Abstract: This Closed Session will be used as an extension of item II – First Closed Session, if needed. XIII.A. Public Comments for Second Closed Session Items XIII.B. Second Closed Session Items XIII.C. Return to Public Session XIII.D. Report of Second Closed Session Action XIV. Adjournment Disability Information: In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the Superintendent’s Office (661.259.0033.x201). Notification 48 hours prior to the meeting will enable the District to make reasonable arrangements to ensure accessibility to this meeting. Published: July 10, 2020, 3:56 PM