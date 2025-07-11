July 15: Regular Board Meeting of the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its next regular board meeting on Tuesday, July 15.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. at the SCV Water Agency Administration Building EGJG Water Treatment Plant Boardroom, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Among the items on the agenda is the SCV Water Ageny Visioning Workshop, 2025 Urban Water Page Management Plan.

To view the full agenda visit https://yourscvwater.com/meetings/regular-board-meeting-071525.

Those who can’t attend in person can join virtually. Please join the meeting from your computer,

tablet or smartphone at https://scvwa.zoomgov.com/j/1601945369.

The webinar ID is 160 194 5369.

It is also possible to attend via phone by calling (833)-568-8864.

For more information visit https://yourscvwater.com.

This meeting will be recorded and the audio recording for all Board meetings will be posted to yourSCVwater.com within three business days from the date of the Board meeting.

Like this: Like Loading...