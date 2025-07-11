July 15: Regular Board Meeting of the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency

|
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its next regular board meeting on Tuesday, July 15.
|
For its innovative new website, California Institute of the Arts has earned a 2025 Circle of Excellence Gold Award from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education.
|
The National League of Junior Cotillions has announced the appointment of Brooke Wanberg as the new NLJC Director for the Santa Clarita Chapter.
|
The Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark Museum will host a special history event on Saturday, July 26, featuring the story of Mrs. A.S.C. Forbes and the creation of the El Camino Real Bells.
|
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that due to the construction of the new Rink Sports Pavilion, the outdoor basketball courts at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex will be closed effective Friday, July 11 and remain closed until Aug. 21.
|
The city of Santa Clarita's Concerts in the Park series, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, at Central Park every Saturday evening from July 12 through Aug. 30, is back for its 35th year.
|
Leon Worden of the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society sits down with Andre and Renaud Veluzat, owners of the historic Melody Ranch Studio. This interview was first broadcast on SCVTV in 2014.
|
2007
- Moore's sub sandwich shop, abandoned 2 years earlier, demolished as derelict building; now partially Newhall roundabout [story
]
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, in partnership with Harley-Davidson of Santa Clarita and LA Police Gear, will host a free ‘ETCH & CATCH' Catalytic Converter Etching Event 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday, July 19.
|
The California Department of Transportation has announced overnight closures along Interstate 405 through the Sepulveda Pass for k-rail installation.
|
Do you know a child with special needs? The Santa Clarita Valley Special Education Local Plan Area and its member school districts actively seek out all individuals with exceptional needs, from birth to age 22, including infants and children attending private schools.
|
The Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a Teen Game Day: Giant Games event, Wednesday, July 23, 3:30-4:30 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
|
There are summer traditions and then there are Santa Clarita summer legends. For 35 years now, families, friends, neighbors and music lovers alike have gathered under the open skies of Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350 to experience something truly special: Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union.
|
Family Customs will host a Hot Wheels & Die Cast Swap Meet, 8 a.m.- noon, Saturday, July 19.
|
The Triumph Foundation 2025 Gala will be held 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7 at the iconic Peterson Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.
|
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will be hosting a Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking and public meet up Friday, July 18, 9 a.m.-noon at Marina Park.
|
Carousel Ranch will host "Cowgirls & Crystals," 6-11 p.m., Friday, Aug 15 at the Oaks Club at Valencia.
|
The city of Santa Clarita encourages interested and qualified residents to apply for an unscheduled vacancy position on the city’s Planning Commission. The unexpired term ends Dec. 31, 2026.
|
Wild Fork Meat and Seafood Market is hosting it's one year anniversary party, 2-5 p.m. Saturday, July 12.
|
Students from Saugus High School and West Ranch High School represented the Hart District at the Future Business Leaders of America National Leadership Conference in Anaheim from June 29 to July 2.
|
After exhausting all administrative processes, the city of Santa Clarita has announced its intent to file a lawsuit seeking an injunction against an illegal sidewalk vending operation that has repeatedly violated local permitting and public health regulations.
|
The Master's University women's volleyball team, the defending GSAC champion, which finished the season ranked No. 25 in the NAIA last year, has released its fall 2025 schedule.
|
The Master's University 2025 women's soccer schedule has been released, and it features a season opener against a familiar foe, and a pair of new conference opponents.
|
Detectives from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect who is wanted for an attempted armed robbery at the Smoke Depot located at 26930 The Old Road in Valencia.
