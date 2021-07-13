header image

1884 - Hardison & Stewart start drilling Star No. 1 oil well in Pico Canyon; later form Union Oil Co.
Lyman Stewart
July 15: Soundcheck to Feature Local Musicians Audrey Scout, The Toodaloos at the Rancho Camulos Museum
| Tuesday, Jul 13, 2021

Soundcheck’s brand new episode will showcase the beautiful melodies and lyricism of Audrey Scout, and the groovy rock sounds of The Toodaloos, in a live performance at the Rancho Camulos Museum.

The second episode of season 3 is once again showcasing up-and-coming locally-based talent as they perform in the natural and scenic ambiance of the historic Rancho Camulos Museum. For this upcoming episode, the two artists will be performing in separate areas of the garden at the Rancho Camulos Museum, located 10 miles west of Valencia on scenic Highway 126.

Catch this new episode of Soundcheck on Thursday, July 15, at 3 p.m., on Soundcheck’s Facebook page, SCVTV.com, Spectrum Channel 20, AT&T U-Verse Channel 99, Apple TV app, and Roku app.

Soundcheck is SCVTV’s music show that highlights Santa Clarita Valley musicians and their original music; to see more from Soundcheck, visit http://scvsoundcheck.com/.

For more information about the Rancho Camulos Museum, head to https://www.ranchocamulos.org/.

Here’s more about this episode’s featured musicians:

Audrey Scout

Born and raised in Southern California, Audrey Scout has developed an undeniable passion for music. At just 13 years old, she started teaching herself piano and soon bought her first guitar when she was a sophomore in high school. Ever since, she has been singing covers, performing on stage, and writing original material to share with the people around her in her local town of Santa Clarita. Audrey is currently studying music composition in college and plans to continue her skills in the music industry. To hear more from Audrey, follow her Instagram, @audreyscoutmusic.

The Toodaloos

The Toodaloos are four young men committed to delivering all the groovy goods to the good people around the globe. Their sound is crafted with lots of classic influences from the mid-century, though they do not shy away from pulling influences of the future either. Guitarists and singers of the band, Adam Burton and Wyatt Pendleton have been mates since the 6th grade. The beautiful Rhythm section, Greg Lewis (Drums) and Mike Guynn (Bass), will be joining us live for the next performance making the Toodaloos finally complete. To hear more from The Toodaloos, follow their Instagram, @thetoodaloos.

About SCVTV

The SCVTV Community Media Center is a space where the convergence of creatives, historians, educators, students, nonprofits, media professionals and businesses collaborate to create high-quality, localized tv and web programming for the Santa Clarita Valley. SCVTV’s mission is to operate the City of Santa Clarita’s public television channel and Community Media Center under contract with the Santa Clarita Public Television Authority; to provide its platform and media services through community access and original programming opportunities that highlight local arts and culture, musicians, history, education, government, nonprofits and civic affairs; and to facilitate educational media production and marketing opportunities.

For more information about SCVTV, visit SCVTV.com. Media, please contact Jessica Boyer at jboyer@scvtv.com.
