July 15: Supervisors to Consider Support of Law Enforcement Identification
| Monday, Jul 14, 2025

Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on July 15, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider Support for State and Federal Legislation Enhancing Accountability During Immigration Enforcement.

The meeting starts at 9:30 a.m. in the Board Hearing Room 381B, Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration, 500 W. Temple St., Los Angeles, CA 90012.

For the full July 15 agenda visit Agenda.

For the supplemental agenda click here.

The meeting will be livestreamed here. Please note: Depending on your internet connection speed, it may take a few minutes for the broadcast to display.

To listen to live board meetings by phone, call (877) 873-8017. Access Code: 111111 (English), 222222 (Español).

Tuesday Board Meetings are televised on KLCS-TV the following Wednesday at 11 p.m. on UHF channel 58 or as shown on your local TV channel line-up.

If you wish to address the board, visit Address Board.

You can submit comments at Comments.

Learn more on how to participate at Participate.
Caltrans has announced overnight lane reductions are scheduled on northbound and southbound Interstate 5 (I-5) between Lake Hughes Road and two miles north of Templin Highway starting Monday, July 14 for pavement rehabilitation.
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on July 15, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider Support for State and Federal Legislation Enhancing Accountability During Immigration Enforcement.
The Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector is reporting increased occurrences of an alleged property tax scam, in which taxpayers are being sent phony property tax bills that look like real bills.
The California Department of Transportation has announced overnight closures along Interstate 405 through the Sepulveda Pass for k-rail installation.
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control is beginning to see the impact of recent immigration and deportation enforcement actions on family pets.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
California Credit Union Foundation Awards Grant to Santa Clarita Teacher
California Credit Union Foundation has awarded a grant to La Mesa Junior High School in Santa Clarita through its Spring 2025 Teacher Grant Program. The grant, given to La Mesa Junior High School Teacher Kamalinphol Punpanichgul, will be used to fund a sumo robot challenge for robotics students.
California Credit Union Foundation Awards Grant to Santa Clarita Teacher
Aug 5: Latino Business Alliance Café con Leche
The Latino Business Alliance will host a Café con Leche, 9-10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5 at Southern California Edison, 25625 Rye Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
Aug 5: Latino Business Alliance Café con Leche
July 15: SBDC Webinar on Financial Fitness
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, "Financial Fitness: Why is the Balance Sheet so Important for My Small Business?" on Tuesday, July 15 from 10-11:30 a.m.
July 15: SBDC Webinar on Financial Fitness
Ken Striplin | A Summer of Discovery, Connection in Santa Clarita
As summer unfolds in Santa Clarita, our city comes alive with opportunities that spark curiosity, creativity and community.
Ken Striplin | A Summer of Discovery, Connection in Santa Clarita
July 14-19: Eight Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of eight productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 14 to Saturday, July 19.
July 14-19: Eight Productions Filming in SCV
July 14-16: Castaic Area I-5 Lane Reductions
Caltrans has announced overnight lane reductions are scheduled on northbound and southbound Interstate 5 (I-5) between Lake Hughes Road and two miles north of Templin Highway starting Monday, July 14 for pavement rehabilitation.
July 14-16: Castaic Area I-5 Lane Reductions
July 15: Supervisors to Consider Support of Law Enforcement Identification
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on July 15, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider Support for State and Federal Legislation Enhancing Accountability During Immigration Enforcement.
July 15: Supervisors to Consider Support of Law Enforcement Identification
Today in SCV History (July 14)
1769 - Portolá party sets out from San Diego; first Europeans to "discover" Santa Clarita Valley 3½ weeks later [story]
Gaspar de Portola
Today in SCV History (July 13)
1884 - Hardison & Stewart start drilling Star No. 1 oil well in Pico Canyon; later form Union Oil Co. [story]
Lyman Stewart
Scam Alert: Beware of Phony L.A. County Property Tax Bills
The Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector is reporting increased occurrences of an alleged property tax scam, in which taxpayers are being sent phony property tax bills that look like real bills.
Scam Alert: Beware of Phony L.A. County Property Tax Bills
Call for Artists: Old Town Newhall Fine Art Festival
The Santa Clarita Artists Association invites all fine artists to apply to its inaugural Old Town Newhall Fine Art Festival. The festival will be held Oct. 11-12.
Call for Artists: Old Town Newhall Fine Art Festival
July 16: COC Board to Accept Report on COC Foundation Gifts 2023-24
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, July 16, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 3 p.m.
July 16: COC Board to Accept Report on COC Foundation Gifts 2023-24
July 14: Hart Park Officially Transfers to City of Santa Clarita Control
The city of Santa Clarita has officially signed off on the walk-thru/hand over of William S. Hart Park, said officials from Supervisor Katheryn Barger's office in a statement released on Friday, July 11.
July 14: Hart Park Officially Transfers to City of Santa Clarita Control
Aug. 24: Brunch & Bloom ‘A Fundraising Event’
Scarlet Hope Southern California invites the Santa Clarita Valley community to its inaugural Brunch & Bloom fundraiser on Sunday, Aug. 24 at 11 a.m.
Aug. 24: Brunch & Bloom ‘A Fundraising Event’
Fourth Annual Business for Artists Conference Seeks Speakers
The city of Santa Clarita and SantaClaritaArts.com is seeking speakers and proposals for the Fourth Annual Business for Artists Conference.
Fourth Annual Business for Artists Conference Seeks Speakers
Free Old Town Newhall Weekend Shuttle Launched
To alleviate parking and make it easier for residents and visitors to explore Santa Clarita’s Premier Arts and Entertainment District in Old Town Newhall, the city has launched the free Summer Shuttle Service Pilot Program.
Free Old Town Newhall Weekend Shuttle Launched
Santa Clarita Voices Episode Seven Podcast Available Now
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the release of the seventh episode of Santa Clarita Voices, the city’s official podcast, that highlights the stories, experiences and conversations from city leaders and unique members of the Santa Clarita community.
Santa Clarita Voices Episode Seven Podcast Available Now
Today in SCV History (July 12)
1900 - Pacific Telephone & Telegraph establishes Newhall exchange; SCV gets first phone [story]
old telephone
July 15: Regular Board Meeting of the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its next regular board meeting on Tuesday, July 15.
July 15: Regular Board Meeting of the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency
CalArts Website Wins 2025 Circle of Excellence Gold Award From CASE
For its innovative new website, California Institute of the Arts has earned a 2025 Circle of Excellence Gold Award from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education.
CalArts Website Wins 2025 Circle of Excellence Gold Award From CASE
Junior Cotillion Santa Clarita Chapter Now Enrolling Students in SCV
The National League of Junior Cotillions has announced the appointment of Brooke Wanberg as the new NLJC Director for the Santa Clarita Chapter.
Junior Cotillion Santa Clarita Chapter Now Enrolling Students in SCV
July 26: Rancho Camulos Hosts History Event, ‘The El Camino Real Bells’
The Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark Museum will host a special history event on Saturday, July 26, featuring the story of Mrs. A.S.C. Forbes and the creation of the El Camino Real Bells.
July 26: Rancho Camulos Hosts History Event, ‘The El Camino Real Bells’
Outdoor Basketball Courts at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex Closed Until Aug. 21
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that due to the construction of the new Rink Sports Pavilion, the outdoor basketball courts at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex will be closed effective Friday, July 11 and remain closed until Aug. 21.
Outdoor Basketball Courts at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex Closed Until Aug. 21
Enjoy Transportation Options for Santa Clarita Concerts in the Parks
The city of Santa Clarita's Concerts in the Park series, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, at Central Park every Saturday evening from July 12 through Aug. 30, is back for its 35th year.
Enjoy Transportation Options for Santa Clarita Concerts in the Parks
