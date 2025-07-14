July 15: Supervisors to Consider Support of Law Enforcement Identification

|
California Credit Union Foundation has awarded a grant to La Mesa Junior High School in Santa Clarita through its Spring 2025 Teacher Grant Program. The grant, given to La Mesa Junior High School Teacher Kamalinphol Punpanichgul, will be used to fund a sumo robot challenge for robotics students.
The Latino Business Alliance will host a Café con Leche, 9-10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5 at Southern California Edison, 25625 Rye Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, "Financial Fitness: Why is the Balance Sheet so Important for My Small Business?" on Tuesday, July 15 from 10-11:30 a.m.
As summer unfolds in Santa Clarita, our city comes alive with opportunities that spark curiosity, creativity and community.
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of eight productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 14 to Saturday, July 19.
Caltrans has announced overnight lane reductions are scheduled on northbound and southbound Interstate 5 (I-5) between Lake Hughes Road and two miles north of Templin Highway starting Monday, July 14 for pavement rehabilitation.
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on July 15, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider Support for State and Federal Legislation Enhancing Accountability During Immigration Enforcement.
The Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector is reporting increased occurrences of an alleged property tax scam, in which taxpayers are being sent phony property tax bills that look like real bills.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association invites all fine artists to apply to its inaugural Old Town Newhall Fine Art Festival. The festival will be held Oct. 11-12.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, July 16, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 3 p.m.
The city of Santa Clarita has officially signed off on the walk-thru/hand over of William S. Hart Park, said officials from Supervisor Katheryn Barger's office in a statement released on Friday, July 11.
Scarlet Hope Southern California invites the Santa Clarita Valley community to its inaugural Brunch & Bloom fundraiser on Sunday, Aug. 24 at 11 a.m.
The city of Santa Clarita and SantaClaritaArts.com is seeking speakers and proposals for the Fourth Annual Business for Artists Conference.
To alleviate parking and make it easier for residents and visitors to explore Santa Clarita’s Premier Arts and Entertainment District in Old Town Newhall, the city has launched the free Summer Shuttle Service Pilot Program.
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the release of the seventh episode of Santa Clarita Voices, the city’s official podcast, that highlights the stories, experiences and conversations from city leaders and unique members of the Santa Clarita community.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its next regular board meeting on Tuesday, July 15.
For its innovative new website, California Institute of the Arts has earned a 2025 Circle of Excellence Gold Award from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education.
The National League of Junior Cotillions has announced the appointment of Brooke Wanberg as the new NLJC Director for the Santa Clarita Chapter.
The Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark Museum will host a special history event on Saturday, July 26, featuring the story of Mrs. A.S.C. Forbes and the creation of the El Camino Real Bells.
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that due to the construction of the new Rink Sports Pavilion, the outdoor basketball courts at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex will be closed effective Friday, July 11 and remain closed until Aug. 21.
The city of Santa Clarita's Concerts in the Park series, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, at Central Park every Saturday evening from July 12 through Aug. 30, is back for its 35th year.
