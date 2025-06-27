July 15: Teen Game Day Chaotic Uno at Valencia Library

The Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia branch will host a “Teen Game Day: Chaotic Uno” workshop, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 15.

The event will be held in the Community room at Valencia Library, 23743 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

This event is for teens and tweens for a chaotic game day. Special house rules apply for this game of Uno.

For more info visit the Santa Clarita Valley Library website.

