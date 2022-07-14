July 15: Wonder Woman Flight of Courage Passholder Preview Day

Prepare for takeoff at Six Flags Magic Mountain’s Wonder Woman Flight of Courage during the exclusive Passholder Preview Day on Friday, July 15, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

A valid Pass must be presented per person for entry. Plus, enjoy rides on Batman The Ride and Teen Titans Turbo Spin in DC Universe.

Wonder Woman Flight of Courage, the world’s tallest and longest single-rail coaster, is the park’s record 20th coaster. Take flight on a nearly two minute heroic journey through 3,300 feet of track, towering 13 stories high and reaching speeds up to 58 miles-per-hour. Officially opening on Saturday, July 16.

All riders must be 48″ or taller. No loose articles will be permitted in the ride station and must be left with a non-rider or in a locker.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...