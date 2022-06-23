header image

Inside
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 23
1946, 11:20pm: William S. Hart, 81, dies at L.A.'s California Lutheran Hospital, leaving his Newhall estate and his (now West) Hollywood home to the public [story]
Hart dies
July 16-31: ‘The Sandman’ World Premiere at The MAIN
| Thursday, Jun 23, 2022
The Sandman horitzontal

“The Sandman” will stage its world premiere production July 16-31 at The MAIN theater in Old Town Newhall. Tickets are $12 for adults and $9 for students and seniors.

The show runs Saturdays and Sundays July 16-17, July 23-24, July 30-31 and one Wednesday, July 27, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“The Sandman” is based on the fairytale “Ole Lukøje” by Hans Christian Andersen and written and adapted by Phil Lantis. Nancy Lantis will direct the production.

The play invites guests to explore where dreams come from and what they mean. Come along and peek inside the dreams of one little boy. For seven nights, Henry is visited by great thinkers, small animals, large dolls, anything The Sandman can conjure, for there’s nobody in the world who knows so many stories as The Sandman.

“The Sandman” is a world premiere, original adaptation and co-production between Eclipse Theatre/LA and Santa Clarita Shakespeare as part of the Summer Theatre Festival 2022.

Eclipse Theatre/LA was founded in 1996, choosing its name for the magic, mystery and excitement that an eclipse evoked from all cultures throughout time.

To purchase tickets visit The Sandman.

Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (June 23)
1946, 11:20pm: William S. Hart, 81, dies at L.A.'s California Lutheran Hospital, leaving his Newhall estate and his (now West) Hollywood home to the public [story]
Today in SCV History (June 22)
1972 - Vasquez Rocks added to National Register of Historic Places [list]
Vasquez Rocks
