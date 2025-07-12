July 16: COC Board to Accept Report on COC Foundation Gifts 2023-24

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, July 16, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 3 p.m.

Among the items on the agenda is a report from the College of the Canyons Foundation of cash and in-kind donations for the year 2023-2024.

Over the years, the College of the Canyons Foundation has presented to the Board of Trustees a summary of gifts received by the Foundation.

The COC Foundation will present the summary of gifts for fiscal year 2023-2024.

This item highlights both cash donations received by the Foundation, including pledge payments, as well as in-kind donations of items and equipment. Copies of the full report are available upon request from the Foundation Office and reflect the following donations:

COC Foundation 2023-2024

Cash Resources Raised: $1,297,104.52

Number of Cash Gifts 1550

Average Size of Gift: $836.84

In-Kind Donations Received: $78,905.52

Number of In-Kind Gifts: 43

Among the other items on the agenda the board will accept several audit reports including:

Acceptance of Santa Clarita Community College District Annual Financial Report (Audit) for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2024.

Acceptance of Measure E General Obligation Bonds Financial Audit and Performance Audit for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2024.

Review of and Information on the College of the Canyons Foundation Annual Financial Report (Audit) June 30, 2024 and 2023 and Review of Schedule of Commensurate Return as of June 30, 2024.

The full agenda can be found at https://go.boarddocs.com/ca/coc/Board.nsf/goto?open&id=DBZPBS62A559.

The meeting will be held in the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons, located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

This will be an in-person meeting with the ability to view the meeting virtually.

WEBINAR ID: 851-5756-6354

To live stream the meeting copy and paste this link into your browser: https://canyonsonline.zoom.us/j/85157566354

Like this: Like Loading...