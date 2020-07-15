SCV Water

July 16: SCV Water Public Outreach & Legislation Committee Teleconference Meeting

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Jul 14, 2020

By Press Release

SCV Water’s Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is scheduled to meet via teleconference on Thursday, July 16, at 5:30 p.m.

The dial information is listed below.

Note: This meeting is teleconference only. There is no physical location for the meeting.

Pursuant to the provisions of Executive Order N-29-20 issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom on March 17, 2020, any Director may call into an Agency Committee meeting using the Agency’s Call-In Number 1-866-899-4679, Access Code 195-950-325 or GoToMeeting by clicking on the link https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/195950325 without otherwise complying with the Brown Act’s teleconferencing requirements.

Pursuant to the above Executive Order, the public may not attend the meeting in person. Any member of the public may listen to the meeting or make comments to the Committee using the call-in number or GoToMeeting link above. Please see the notice below if you have a disability and require an accommodation in order to participate in the meeting.

We request that the public submit any comments in writing if practicable, which can be sent to ekang@scvwa.org or mailed to Eunie Kang, Administrative, Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

All written comments received before 4:00 p.m. the day of the meeting will be distributed to the Committee members and posted on the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency website prior to the meeting. Anything received after 4:00 p.m. the day of the meeting will be posted on the SCV Water website the following day.

To view the full agenda online, see below:

 

[Open .pdf in new window]

No Comments for : July 16: SCV Water Public Outreach & Legislation Committee Teleconference Meeting


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • July 16: SCV Water Public Outreach & Legislation Committee Teleconference Meeting

    July 16: SCV Water Public Outreach & Legislation Committee Teleconference Meeting

    44 mins ago
  • Autopsy Confirms ‘Glee’ Star, Valencia Native Naya Rivera Accidentally Drowned

    Autopsy Confirms ‘Glee’ Star, Valencia Native Naya Rivera Accidentally Drowned

    47 mins ago
  • City Announces Available COVID-19 Nonprofit Grants

    City Announces Available COVID-19 Nonprofit Grants

    1 hour ago
  • Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 140,307 Cases Countywide, 3,713 Cases in SCV

    Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 140,307 Cases Countywide, 3,713 Cases in SCV

    1 hour ago
  • California Updates COVID-19 Testing Guidance, Health Plan Requirements

    California Updates COVID-19 Testing Guidance, Health Plan Requirements

    2 hours ago
  • Hundreds Line Up in Canyon Country to Support Fruit Vendor

    Hundreds Line Up in Canyon Country to Support Fruit Vendor

    3 hours ago
  • CSUN’s Sunny Days Virtual Camp Offers Alternative to Traditional Summer Camps

    CSUN’s Sunny Days Virtual Camp Offers Alternative to Traditional Summer Camps

    3 hours ago
  • COC Goalkeeper Kian Bensend Staying Local, Signs with TMU

    COC Goalkeeper Kian Bensend Staying Local, Signs with TMU

    5 hours ago
  • SCAA’s ‘Art is Essential’ Shirt Fundraiser Underway

    SCAA’s ‘Art is Essential’ Shirt Fundraiser Underway

    6 hours ago
  • Santa Clarita Public Library to Host Final History Talks Series

    Santa Clarita Public Library to Host Final History Talks Series

    7 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.