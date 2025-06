July 16: Teens Learn Magic at Old Town Newhall Library

The Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a Teen’s Learn Magic workshop Wednesday, July 16, 3:30-4:30 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

Step into the world of magic and learn fun and easy tricks to impress friends. In this hands-on workshop for grades 6-12, teens and tweens will discover the secrets behind simple yet mind-blowing illusions.

No prior magic experience needed, just bring curiosity.

Space is limited.

This free program is available only while supplies last.

For more information visit the Santa Clarita Library website.

