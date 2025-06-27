header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 27
1542 - Explorer Juan Cabrillo sets sail from Mexico; will stop for a drink at mouth of Santa Clara River [story]
1650 map
July 16: Teens Learn Magic at Old Town Newhall Library
| Friday, Jun 27, 2025
newhall_library_building_2

The Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a Teen’s Learn Magic workshop Wednesday, July 16, 3:30-4:30 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

Step into the world of magic and learn fun and easy tricks to impress friends. In this hands-on workshop for grades 6-12, teens and tweens will discover the secrets behind simple yet mind-blowing illusions.

No prior magic experience needed, just bring curiosity.

Space is limited.

This free program is available only while supplies last.

For more information visit the Santa Clarita Library website.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

July 16: Teens Learn Magic at Old Town Newhall Library

July 16: Teens Learn Magic at Old Town Newhall Library
Friday, Jun 27, 2025
The Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a Teen's Learn Magic workshop Wednesday, July 16, 3:30-4:30 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
FULL STORY...

July 15: Teen Game Day Chaotic Uno at Valencia Library

July 15: Teen Game Day Chaotic Uno at Valencia Library
Friday, Jun 27, 2025
The Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia branch will host a "Teen Game Day: Chaotic Uno" workshop, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 15.
FULL STORY...

July 19: Tai Chi Community Hike at East Walker Ranch

July 19: Tai Chi Community Hike at East Walker Ranch
Friday, Jun 27, 2025
Join the city of Santa Clarita Outdoor Recreation for a free Community Hike on Saturday, July 19, 7 p.m. at East Walker Ranch.
FULL STORY...

July 11: Santa Clarita Celebrate Series Features Colombia

July 11: Santa Clarita Celebrate Series Features Colombia
Friday, Jun 27, 2025
The Canyon Country Community Center will host "Celebrate," an event series that celebrates cultures, customs and culinary wonders on Friday, July 11, from 6-9 p.m. The July Celebrate event will feature the country of Colombia.
FULL STORY...

Submission Period Open for Youth Grove at Central Park

Submission Period Open for Youth Grove at Central Park
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita is now accepting names for the Youth Grove in Central Park at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA, 91350.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Schiavo Secures Affordability, Safety Funding in Final Budget Vote
Building off of the initial successes in the Legislature’s budget proposal, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatworth, announced additional victories following negotiations with the Governor’s Office.
Schiavo Secures Affordability, Safety Funding in Final Budget Vote
July 13: Fireside Nights at Vasquez Rocks
Fireside Nights, a monthly event at Vasquez Rocks will be held on Sunday, July 13, 5:30-8 p.m.
July 13: Fireside Nights at Vasquez Rocks
July 16: Teens Learn Magic at Old Town Newhall Library
The Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a Teen's Learn Magic workshop Wednesday, July 16, 3:30-4:30 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
July 16: Teens Learn Magic at Old Town Newhall Library
Legacy | Ed Bolden: A Lifetime of Service
Ed Bolden was considered one of the “founding fathers” of the Santa Clarita Boys and Girls Club, one of the first SCV Man of the Year recipients and a philanthropist. Bolden died March 22, 2023 at age 94.
Legacy | Ed Bolden: A Lifetime of Service
July 15: Teen Game Day Chaotic Uno at Valencia Library
The Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia branch will host a "Teen Game Day: Chaotic Uno" workshop, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 15.
July 15: Teen Game Day Chaotic Uno at Valencia Library
July 19: Tai Chi Community Hike at East Walker Ranch
Join the city of Santa Clarita Outdoor Recreation for a free Community Hike on Saturday, July 19, 7 p.m. at East Walker Ranch.
July 19: Tai Chi Community Hike at East Walker Ranch
July 11: Santa Clarita Celebrate Series Features Colombia
The Canyon Country Community Center will host "Celebrate," an event series that celebrates cultures, customs and culinary wonders on Friday, July 11, from 6-9 p.m. The July Celebrate event will feature the country of Colombia.
July 11: Santa Clarita Celebrate Series Features Colombia
Barger Elected Second Vice Chair of Metro Board
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board of Directors has unanimously elected Supervisor Kathryn Barger as Second Vice Chair, elevating her to one of the top leadership positions on the 13-member governing board.
Barger Elected Second Vice Chair of Metro Board
Speakeasy Theater to Present ‘Shakespeare in the Woods’
Speakeasy Theater has announced two upcoming performances of “Shakespeare in the Woods: Scenes, Steel and Merriment,” in Pine Mountain Club and Lake of the Woods.
Speakeasy Theater to Present ‘Shakespeare in the Woods’
Hart District Names Chief Administrative Officers
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Sal Frias as Chief Administrative Officer, Student Services and Leadership Support and Carolyn Hoffman as Chief Administrative Officer, Educational Services and Learning Support.
Hart District Names Chief Administrative Officers
July 1: Minimum Wage in Unincorporated County Increases to $17.81/Hour
The minimum wage for workers in the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County will be $17.81 per hour, as of Tuesday, July 1. Employees in the unincorporated areas of L.A. County must be paid the increased minimum wage, with few exceptions.
July 1: Minimum Wage in Unincorporated County Increases to $17.81/Hour
July 1: County Fair Workweek Ordinance Goes into Effect
The Los Angeles County Fair Workweek Ordinance, which provides benefits to the employees of large (300+ employees) retail businesses in the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County, goes into effect on Tuesday, July 1.
July 1: County Fair Workweek Ordinance Goes into Effect
Today in SCV History (June 27)
1542 - Explorer Juan Cabrillo sets sail from Mexico; will stop for a drink at mouth of Santa Clara River [story]
1650 map
July 9: Drum Corps International Gold Showcase at COC
The Drum Corps International Gold Showcase will be held Wednesday, July 9 at 5:30 p.m. at College of the Canyons Cougar Stadium.
July 9: Drum Corps International Gold Showcase at COC
Schiavo Moves Forward More Financial Relief for Residents Near Chiquita
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo D-Chatsworth, has moved forward two bills to provide financial relief for neighbors impacted by the ongoing public health crises at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Schiavo Moves Forward More Financial Relief for Residents Near Chiquita
June 27: BullPen BBQ, Tap House Grand Opening
BullPen BBQ and Tap House will hold its grand opening 5-6:30 p.m. Friday, June 27 at its new location.
June 27: BullPen BBQ, Tap House Grand Opening
New Chipotle Mexican Grill Opens in SCV
The Santa Clarita Valley is welcoming another Chipotle Mexican Grill which opened on Thursday, June 26 at 16388 Village Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91387.
New Chipotle Mexican Grill Opens in SCV
Regal Summer Movie Express Through Aug. 6
Regal Cinemas has announced its Regal Summer Movie Express, where movie lovers can get $1 Summer Movie Express Tickets for family movies on Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout the summer.
Regal Summer Movie Express Through Aug. 6
Submission Period Open for Youth Grove at Central Park
The city of Santa Clarita is now accepting names for the Youth Grove in Central Park at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA, 91350.
Submission Period Open for Youth Grove at Central Park
Patsy Ayala | City Cinemas Returns with Movie Magic Under the Stars
There is something magical about watching a movie under the stars, surrounded by your neighbors, friends and family, with a cool, summer breeze and a bucket of popcorn in hand.
Patsy Ayala | City Cinemas Returns with Movie Magic Under the Stars
July 6: Stars and Stripes 5k, 10k, 15k, Half Marathon
A Better World Running will host its Stars and Stripes 5k, 10k, 15k, Half Marathon 7-10:30 a.m. Sunday, July 6 at West Creek Park 24247 Village Circle Drive, Valencia, CA 91354.
July 6: Stars and Stripes 5k, 10k, 15k, Half Marathon
July 1: Supes to Consider Homeless Encampments in High Fire Zones
Among several important issues to be presented at the regular board meeting on Tuesday, July 1, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will consider Addressing Homeless Encampments under the State’s New Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zones Maps.
July 1: Supes to Consider Homeless Encampments in High Fire Zones
July 1: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
SCV Water Agency will hold its next regular board meeting on Tuesday, July 1.
July 1: SCV Water Agency Regular Board Meeting
SCVNews.com