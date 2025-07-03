July 17: Fandomania SENSES Block Party

Calling all fandoms, the ultimate SENSES Block Party presented by the city of Santa Clarita will be held 7-10 p.m. Thursday, July 17 on Main Street in Old Town Newhall.

Fandomania is the night to craft wands, duel lightsabers, toss shields, climb like a web-slinger and lift Thor’s hammer.

Don’t miss the on-street bar hosted by Pocock Brewing Company and food from Italia Pasta E Pizza and donuts from LA Donut.

Live music by The Flux Capacitors.

The wildly popular SENSES Block Party brings live music, food trucks, themed activities and adult beverages to Main Street every Third Thursday. Grab a drink from the on-street bar, dance the night away to high energy performers and order a bite from the food trucks or local restaurants. Don’t miss this fun and festive adult setting right here in Santa Clarita.

For more information visit the SENSES website.

