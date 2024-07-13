header image

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 13
1884 - Hardison & Stewart start drilling Star No. 1 oil well in Pico Canyon; later form Union Oil Co. [story]
Lyman Stewart
July 17: Hart Governing Board Regular Meeting
| Friday, Jul 12, 2024
Hart school district

The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, July 17, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by the public session at 7 p.m.

This will be an in-person meeting held at the Administrative Center, located at 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

The meeting can also be livestreamed on You Tube at https://youtube.com/live/EaNtNeYa64I.

The board will consider a variety of regular business matters at this meeting.

The full agenda of the Hart Board meeting can be found at https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=36030502&MID=30895
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCVNews.com