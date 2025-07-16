header image

1925 - Actor Harry Carey files patent on the original 160-acre Saugus homestead he'd purchased in 1916 (now Tesoro Del Valle) [story]
Harry Carey
July 17: Interfaith Vigil Honoring the Legacy of John Lewis
| Wednesday, Jul 16, 2025
Valencia Unitd Methodist Church

In honor of the late Congressman John Lewis, and in the spirit of his unwavering call to “get in good trouble, necessary trouble,” a “Good Trouble, Necessary Trouble: Interfaith Vigil Honoring the Legacy of John Lewis,” will be held on Thursday, July 17.

As part of a national series of events marking the fifth anniversary of Congressman John Lewis’s death, what began as a simple proposal during a planning meeting, an idea to hold space for prayer and justice, has quickly grown into a community-led event shaped by collaboration across multiple faith traditions.

The interfaith vigil will begin with a peaceful procession at 7 p.m. from the “Good Trouble” corner at McBean and Valencia Boulevards, continuing to Valencia United Methodist Church, where the formal vigil will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the church parking lot at 25718 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355.

At 8:30 p.m. participants will march back to the “Good Trouble” corner, until the conclusion at 9:30 p.m.

This event is co-hosted by a coalition of faith communities who have helped bring this interfaith vigil to life: Valencia United Methodist Church, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Santa Clarita Valley, MCC United Church of Christ in the Valley, Presbyterian, Jewish, Catholic and Lutheran communities, as well as SCV Atheists and Humanists.

Participants are encouraged to bring (electronic) candles, some will also be provided on-site.

John Robert Lewis was an American civil rights activist and politician who served in the United States House of Representatives for Georgia’s 5th congressional district from 1987 until his death in 2020. He participated in the 1960 Nashville sit-ins and the Freedom Rides, was the chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee from 1963 to 1966. In 1965 Lewis led the first of three Selma to Montgomery marches across the Edmund Pettus Bridge where, in an incident that became known as Bloody Sunday, state troopers and police attacked Lewis and the other marchers.

Following the vigil, participants will circle the church with light, bearing public witness to shared commitments.

All are welcome. Bring your heart. Bring your courage. Bring your faith, however you define it.
