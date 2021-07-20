July 18-24: Probation Services Week in LA County Announced

Gov. Gavin Newsom and Chief Probation Officer Dr. Adolfo Gonzales announced this year’s annual Probation Services Week is taking place July 18th to July 24th, 2021 to honor probation professionals who support the rehabilitative process of individuals under their supervision and care.

This years’ Probation Services Week Theme is “Restoring Trust, Creating Hope.” The work the employees of the Los Angeles County Probation Department do makes a true difference in the lives of people by using evidence-based rehabilitation that helps people achieve long-term success and sustainable community safety.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a proclamation recognizing July 18th through July 24th as Probation Services Week.

“Probation Departments have a profound impact on the safety and health of our communities by working to tackle the underlying causes of crime and reduce recidivism. Their success fosters a safer environment for all Californians to live and prosper. This week, I encourage all Californians to join me in recognizing Probation’s invaluable contributions to our communities and state,” said Governor of California, Gavin Newsom.

For decades Probation in California has led, collaborated, and defended effective reforms within the justice systems. Probation is focused on helping justice-involved individuals transition out of the system permanently through transformative and evidence-based rehabilitation.

Probation Departments are a connector in the justice system: interlacing and maximizing the resources available within the courts, local governments, law enforcement, social services, schools, non-profits, and the community to reduce recidivism by carefully balancing direct human services and research-based deterrents and interventions. Together, this approach provides the help and accountability needed to create hope and restore trust.

“This week is about honoring the dedicated professionals of Probation, parole, and community supervision. These professionals make valuable contributions to public safety. Our Probation Officers and staff are committed. This is not an easy job, but their work helps our clients transform their lives. We respect and appreciate all their efforts and work,” said Dr. Adolfo Gonzales, Chief Probation Officer, Los Angeles County Probation Department.

Probation is the alternative to incarceration, and probation officers are trained experts prepared to manage trauma successfully. Probation is a collaborator, connecting service and enhancing safety and restoration to achieve sustainable safety for communities.

During Probation Service Week, it is important to recognize probation officers and staff for their dedication to the people they work with and our community, regardless of the challenges they face.

The Los Angeles County Coalition of Probation Unions recently released a film “In Their Own Words.” The film features former Los Angeles County Probation clients whose lives were transformed by their interactions with the Probation professionals who served them during their juvenile years.

“In Their Own Words” features trusted pillars of the community who attest to the positive difference Probation Officers have made in their lives. You may view this video on YouTube here.

