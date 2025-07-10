July 18: SCAA Plein Air Artmaking at Marina Park

The Santa Clarita Artists Association will be hosting a Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking and public meet up Friday, July 18, 9 a.m.-noon at Marina Park.

Marina Park is located at 2950 Pierpoint Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001.

Summer is here and it is time to head out to Ventura for Plein Air.

Park near the restroom building.

Set up with a view of the ocean with the Ventura’s hills beyond.

The park is a great place to watch boats cruise out of the harbor, paint people fishing off the launching dock or walk to see the Mermaid sculpture.

Directions are on Google Maps and are as follows:

Take the 126 West to Seaward Avenue in Ventura.

Take exit 68 from US 101-N.

Drive to Pierpoint Boulevard and park by the restrooms.

Please RSVP if planning on attending.

To RSVP visit the SCAA website

For more information on the Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking visit the SCAA website.

