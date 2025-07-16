July 19-20: ‘The Addams Family young@part’ On Stage at the CTG

The Canyon Theatre Guild’s Summer STARS program will be performing the hit Broadway comedy, “The Addams Family young@part” July 19-20.

“The Addams Family”, a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, features an original story and it’s every father’s nightmare: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family – a man her parents have never met.

And if that wasn’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before – keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia.

Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.

Director of Youth Workshops and the Summer STARS program, Katrina Negrete, said of the show, “This show has it all… comedy, drama, spooks… You don’t want to miss out on this spooktacular hit about everyone’s favorite kooky family!”

“The Addams Family young@part” plays July 19 and 20. Tickets are $15 in our Premium Seating Section, $10 for Adults in our Regular Seating Section, and $7 for Juniors/Seniors in our Regular Seating Section. For showtimes or to reserve tickets, call 661-799-2702 or visit canyontheatre.org.

