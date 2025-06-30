July 19: Agua Dulce Winery Bingo & Wine

The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of three productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 30 to Saturday, July 5.

At our meeting earlier this month, your City Council adopted another on-time and balanced budget for Fiscal Year 2025-26 totaling $344.6 million.

Ten‑year‑old Geo Gan from Santa Clarita captured the U.S. Sport 1A (10-12) Yo-Yo Championship in Las Vegas on June 29.

The River Oaks Shopping Center located at the northeast corner of Magic Mountain and McBean Parkways, has been sold by InvenTrust Properties Corp.

On July 1, the state’s gas tax will increase from 59.6 cents to 61.2 cents per gallon. This increase has been in effect since the gas tax was enacted into law by California voters in 2018.

California State Parks will host Native American artist Nadiya Littlewarrior at the Antelope Valley Indian Museum in Lancaster 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 5-6.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving recently presented three Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies working at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station with awards for their efforts for DUI enforcement in 2024 in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Join the city of Santa Clarita Outdoor Recreation for a free Community Hike on Saturday, July 19, 7 p.m. at East Walker Ranch.

Ed Bolden was considered one of the “founding fathers” of the Santa Clarita Boys and Girls Club, one of the first SCV Man of the Year recipients and a philanthropist. Bolden died March 22, 2023 at age 94.

The Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a Teen's Learn Magic workshop Wednesday, July 16, 3:30-4:30 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

Fireside Nights, a monthly event at Vasquez Rocks will be held on Sunday, July 13, 5:30-8 p.m.

Building off of the initial successes in the Legislature’s budget proposal, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatworth, announced additional victories following negotiations with the Governor’s Office.

July 11: Santa Clarita Celebrate Series Features Colombia The Canyon Country Community Center will host "Celebrate," an event series that celebrates cultures, customs and culinary wonders on Friday, July 11, from 6-9 p.m. The July Celebrate event will feature the country of Colombia.

Barger Elected Second Vice Chair of Metro Board The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board of Directors has unanimously elected Supervisor Kathryn Barger as Second Vice Chair, elevating her to one of the top leadership positions on the 13-member governing board.

Speakeasy Theater to Present ‘Shakespeare in the Woods’ Speakeasy Theater has announced two upcoming performances of “Shakespeare in the Woods: Scenes, Steel and Merriment,” in Pine Mountain Club and Lake of the Woods.

Hart District Names Chief Administrative Officers The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Sal Frias as Chief Administrative Officer, Student Services and Leadership Support and Carolyn Hoffman as Chief Administrative Officer, Educational Services and Learning Support.

July 1: Minimum Wage in Unincorporated County Increases to $17.81/Hour The minimum wage for workers in the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County will be $17.81 per hour, as of Tuesday, July 1. Employees in the unincorporated areas of L.A. County must be paid the increased minimum wage, with few exceptions.