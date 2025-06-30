header image

June 30
1943 - Army Air Force pilot Loncie L. Tucker, on training run, dies when his P-38 fighter crashes at Wayside Honor Rancho (later Pitchess Detention Center) in Castaic [story]
Loncie Tucker
July 19: Agua Dulce Winery Bingo & Wine
| Monday, Jun 30, 2025
Bingo and wine cropped

Agua Dulce Winery will host a Bingo & Wine event, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, July 19 and a reservation is required.

Enjoy a sip of wine while playing bingo at the winery with friends and family at this event.

The event will be held at Agua Dulce Winery at 9640 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, CA 91390.

RSVP at accounting@aguadulcewinery.com or call (661) 268-7402.

Bingo and wines
