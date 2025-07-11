July 19: Free Catalytic Converter Etching Event

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, in partnership with Harley-Davidson of Santa Clarita and LA Police Gear, will host a free ‘ETCH & CATCH’ Catalytic Converter Etching Event 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday, July 19.

The event will be held at LA Police Gear, 28704 The Old Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

The LASD advises Santa Clarita Valley residents to have your car’s catalytic converter etched with identifying information, which can act as a theft deterrent.

In case your catalytic converter is stolen, it can provide law enforcement with valuable information in the event the converter is later recovered.

This event is offered at no cost to SCV residents.

Scan the QR code in the flyer below to reserve a spot. Walk-ins will also be accepted on the day of the event based on availability.

There will also be free vehicle clubs provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

