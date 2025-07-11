header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 10
1981 - Gov. Jerry Brown authorizes use of malathion to eradicate medflies; aerial spraying begins [story]
helicopter spraying malathion
July 19: Free Catalytic Converter Etching Event
| Thursday, Jul 10, 2025
Catayltic converter event crop

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, in partnership with Harley-Davidson of Santa Clarita and LA Police Gear, will host a free ‘ETCH & CATCH’ Catalytic Converter Etching Event 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday, July 19.

The event will be held at LA Police Gear, 28704 The Old Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

The LASD advises Santa Clarita Valley residents to have your car’s catalytic converter etched with identifying information, which can act as a theft deterrent.

In case your catalytic converter is stolen, it can provide law enforcement with valuable information in the event the converter is later recovered.

This event is offered at no cost to SCV residents.

Scan the QR code in the flyer below to reserve a spot. Walk-ins will also be accepted on the day of the event based on availability.

There will also be free vehicle clubs provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Catayltic converter event
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

2 Comments

  1. Leslie Moody says:
    Thursday, Jul 10, 2025 at

    Am I the only one who can’t get the QR code to work?

    Reply
    • Michele Buttelman says:
      Thursday, Jul 10, 2025 at

      Please check the flyer on the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Facebook page to see that will work.

      Reply

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

July 19: Free Catalytic Converter Etching Event

July 19: Free Catalytic Converter Etching Event
Thursday, Jul 10, 2025
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, in partnership with Harley-Davidson of Santa Clarita and LA Police Gear, will host a free ‘ETCH & CATCH' Catalytic Converter Etching Event 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday, July 19.
FULL STORY...

July 23: Teen Game Day, Giant Games at Newhall Library

July 23: Teen Game Day, Giant Games at Newhall Library
Thursday, Jul 10, 2025
The Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a Teen Game Day: Giant Games event, Wednesday, July 23, 3:30-4:30 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
FULL STORY...

July 19: Hot Wheels, Die Cast Swap Meet

July 19: Hot Wheels, Die Cast Swap Meet
Thursday, Jul 10, 2025
Family Customs will host a Hot Wheels & Die Cast Swap Meet, 8 a.m.- noon, Saturday, July 19.
FULL STORY...

Applications Now Being Accepted for Open Seat on City Planning Commission

Applications Now Being Accepted for Open Seat on City Planning Commission
Thursday, Jul 10, 2025
The city of Santa Clarita encourages interested and qualified residents to apply for an unscheduled vacancy position on the city’s Planning Commission. The unexpired term ends Dec. 31, 2026.
FULL STORY...

City to Pursue Legal Action Against Illegal Sidewalk Vendor

City to Pursue Legal Action Against Illegal Sidewalk Vendor
Thursday, Jul 10, 2025
After exhausting all administrative processes, the city of Santa Clarita has announced its intent to file a lawsuit seeking an injunction against an illegal sidewalk vending operation that has repeatedly violated local permitting and public health regulations.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
July 19: Free Catalytic Converter Etching Event
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, in partnership with Harley-Davidson of Santa Clarita and LA Police Gear, will host a free ‘ETCH & CATCH' Catalytic Converter Etching Event 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday, July 19.
July 19: Free Catalytic Converter Etching Event
Overnight Closures on I-405 for Pavement Rehabilitation Project
The California Department of Transportation has announced overnight closures along Interstate 405 through the Sepulveda Pass for k-rail installation.
Overnight Closures on I-405 for Pavement Rehabilitation Project
SCV School Districts Seek Children with Special Needs
Do you know a child with special needs? The Santa Clarita Valley Special Education Local Plan Area and its member school districts actively seek out all individuals with exceptional needs, from birth to age 22, including infants and children attending private schools.
SCV School Districts Seek Children with Special Needs
July 23: Teen Game Day, Giant Games at Newhall Library
The Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a Teen Game Day: Giant Games event, Wednesday, July 23, 3:30-4:30 p.m. at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
July 23: Teen Game Day, Giant Games at Newhall Library
Jason Gibbs | Celebrating 35 Years of Music Under the Stars with Concerts in the Park
There are summer traditions and then there are Santa Clarita summer legends. For 35 years now, families, friends, neighbors and music lovers alike have gathered under the open skies of Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350 to experience something truly special: Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union.
Jason Gibbs | Celebrating 35 Years of Music Under the Stars with Concerts in the Park
July 19: Hot Wheels, Die Cast Swap Meet
Family Customs will host a Hot Wheels & Die Cast Swap Meet, 8 a.m.- noon, Saturday, July 19.
July 19: Hot Wheels, Die Cast Swap Meet
Aug. 7: Triump Foundation 2025 Gala at the Peterson Automotive Museum
The Triumph Foundation 2025 Gala will be held 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7 at the iconic Peterson Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.
Aug. 7: Triump Foundation 2025 Gala at the Peterson Automotive Museum
July 18: SCAA Plein Air Artmaking at Marina Park
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will be hosting a Plein Air Outdoor Artmaking and public meet up Friday, July 18, 9 a.m.-noon at Marina Park.
July 18: SCAA Plein Air Artmaking at Marina Park
Aug. 15: Carousel Ranch ‘Cowgirl’s & Crystals’
Carousel Ranch will host "Cowgirls & Crystals," 6-11 p.m., Friday, Aug 15 at the Oaks Club at Valencia.
Aug. 15: Carousel Ranch ‘Cowgirl’s & Crystals’
Applications Now Being Accepted for Open Seat on City Planning Commission
The city of Santa Clarita encourages interested and qualified residents to apply for an unscheduled vacancy position on the city’s Planning Commission. The unexpired term ends Dec. 31, 2026.
Applications Now Being Accepted for Open Seat on City Planning Commission
July 12: Wild Fork’s One Year Anniversary Party
Wild Fork Meat and Seafood Market is hosting it's one year anniversary party, 2-5 p.m. Saturday, July 12.
July 12: Wild Fork’s One Year Anniversary Party
Hart District Students Excel at FBLA National Conference
Students from Saugus High School and West Ranch High School represented the Hart District at the Future Business Leaders of America National Leadership Conference in Anaheim from June 29 to July 2.
Hart District Students Excel at FBLA National Conference
City to Pursue Legal Action Against Illegal Sidewalk Vendor
After exhausting all administrative processes, the city of Santa Clarita has announced its intent to file a lawsuit seeking an injunction against an illegal sidewalk vending operation that has repeatedly violated local permitting and public health regulations.
City to Pursue Legal Action Against Illegal Sidewalk Vendor
TMU Women’s Volleyball 2025 Schedule Released
The Master's University women's volleyball team, the defending GSAC champion, which finished the season ranked No. 25 in the NAIA last year, has released its fall 2025 schedule.
TMU Women’s Volleyball 2025 Schedule Released
Mustang Women’s Soccer Releases 2025 Schedule
The Master's University 2025 women's soccer schedule has been released, and it features a season opener against a familiar foe, and a pair of new conference opponents.
Mustang Women’s Soccer Releases 2025 Schedule
SCV Sheriff’s Station Seeks Public’s Help Finding Attempted Robbery Suspect
Detectives from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect who is wanted for an attempted armed robbery at the Smoke Depot located at 26930 The Old Road in Valencia.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Seeks Public’s Help Finding Attempted Robbery Suspect
Today in SCV History (July 10)
1981 - Gov. Jerry Brown authorizes use of malathion to eradicate medflies; aerial spraying begins [story]
helicopter spraying malathion
July 23: ‘Water Matters’ Webinar to Explore SCV Water Quality
Don’t miss the opportunity to engage with SCV Water experts and dive deeper into a crucial topic during the upcoming “Water Matters” webinar: Exploring the 2025 Consumer Confidence Report and Water Quality in the SCV. 
July 23: ‘Water Matters’ Webinar to Explore SCV Water Quality
Dr. Christina Ghaly | Healthcare Access
We’re only halfway through 2025, and already this year has challenged us. The financial pressures facing LA County are real, especially with recently enacted cuts to Medicaid.
Dr. Christina Ghaly | Healthcare Access
July 25: Beautification/Clean-Up Project Camp Plenty Trailhead
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking volunteers who want to reduce litter in the community. Join city staff in an organized effort to remove trash and debris from a "hot spot" riverbed area in Canyon Country.
July 25: Beautification/Clean-Up Project Camp Plenty Trailhead
July 10: Special Meeting of Castaic School Board
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold a special meeting on Thursday, July 10, at 5:45 p.m.
July 10: Special Meeting of Castaic School Board
Council Votes 3-2 to Remove Planning Commissioner Denise Lite
The Santa Clarita City Council voted 3-2 on Tuesday, July 8, to approve a request from Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste to replace Planning Commissioner Denise Lite.
Council Votes 3-2 to Remove Planning Commissioner Denise Lite
Animal Care and Control Supports Pet Owners Affected by Deportation Operations
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control is beginning to see the impact of recent immigration and deportation enforcement actions on family pets.
Animal Care and Control Supports Pet Owners Affected by Deportation Operations
LACoFD’s Canine Teams Assist in the Aftermath of Catastrophic Flooding
On Tuesday, July 8, 2025, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services activated the County of Los Angeles Fire Department’s canine teams for deployment to assist in the aftermath of catastrophic flooding impacting central Texas.
LACoFD’s Canine Teams Assist in the Aftermath of Catastrophic Flooding
SCVNews.com