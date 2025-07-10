July 19: Hot Wheels, Die Cast Swap Meet

Family Customs will host a Hot Wheels & Die Cast Swap Meet, 8 a.m.- noon, Saturday, July 19.

Family Customs is located at 28130 Avenue Crocker, Ste #328, Valencia, CA 91355.

Buy, sell and trade with dozens of die-cast and Hot Wheels vendors.

There will also be a special guest appearance by “Hector” from the “Fast & Furious,” a meet and greet with photos.

Also two “Fast & Furious” cars on display.

There will be giveaways every 30 minutes, win collectables, merch and more.

There will be tacos and refreshing agua frescas from Crunchy’s Fruit.

This is a family-friendly event.

