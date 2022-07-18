in-person instruction

July 19: Saugus Union School District Regular Board Meeting

Uploaded: , Monday, Jul 18, 2022

By Press Release

The governing board of the Saugus Union School District will hold a regular meeting Tuesday, July 19, beginning at 5:30 p.m. with a closed session, followed immediately with open session at 6:40 p.m.

The meeting will take place at the Saugus Education Center, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, 91355.

In addition to regular business the board is expected to approve a five-year plan for arts education and an Expanded Learning Opportunity Plan. The board will meet in person in a closed session at 5:30 p.m. to discuss personnel matters and existing litigation.

To join the meeting via Zoom Webinar by computer (video or audio) click here

Webinar ID: 818 4944 6754

To dial by phone toll free:

Call (877)853-5247 or (888)788-0099.

View the full meeting agenda here.

No Comments for : July 19: Saugus Union School District Regular Board Meeting


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Academy Promotes Jenny Galante VP Revenue, Business Development

    Academy Promotes Jenny Galante VP Revenue, Business Development

    4 hours ago
  • Troy Allen Named New CalArts VP Facilities Development, Management

    Troy Allen Named New CalArts VP Facilities Development, Management

    5 hours ago
  • Orchard Bluegrass Band Coming to Rancho Camulos

    Orchard Bluegrass Band Coming to Rancho Camulos

    8 hours ago
  • In Final World Championships Felix Snags Medal

    In Final World Championships Felix Snags Medal

    10 hours ago
  • July 19: Saugus Union School District Regular Board Meeting

    July 19: Saugus Union School District Regular Board Meeting

    10 hours ago
  • July 20: Hart Board to Review Modernization Plans, Extend Superintendent Contract

    July 20: Hart Board to Review Modernization Plans, Extend Superintendent Contract

    11 hours ago
  • SCV Sheriff’s Station Deputies Among First on Wonder Woman Ride

    SCV Sheriff’s Station Deputies Among First on Wonder Woman Ride

    12 hours ago
  • Vasquez Rocks Superintendents to Host Meet & Greet Every Saturday

    Vasquez Rocks Superintendents to Host Meet & Greet Every Saturday

    14 hours ago
  • Monday COVID Roundup: 532 New SCV Cases; Deaths Remain at 483

    Monday COVID Roundup: 532 New SCV Cases; Deaths Remain at 483

    14 hours ago
  • Ocean Water Use Warning Issued for L.A. County Beaches

    Ocean Water Use Warning Issued for L.A. County Beaches

    14 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.