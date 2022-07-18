July 19: Saugus Union School District Regular Board Meeting

The governing board of the Saugus Union School District will hold a regular meeting Tuesday, July 19, beginning at 5:30 p.m. with a closed session, followed immediately with open session at 6:40 p.m.

The meeting will take place at the Saugus Education Center, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, 91355.

In addition to regular business the board is expected to approve a five-year plan for arts education and an Expanded Learning Opportunity Plan. The board will meet in person in a closed session at 5:30 p.m. to discuss personnel matters and existing litigation.

