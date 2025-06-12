July 19: Southern Gospel Brunch Benefiting Finally Family Homes

Finally Family Homes is thrilled to invite you to its Southern Gospel Brunch Fundraiser Saturday, July 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Mitchell River House in Santa Clarita.

The brunch is a joyful, one-of-a-kind event filled with soul-stirring gospel music, Southern comfort food, mimosas, Bloody Marys, decadent desserts and it’s all for a good cause.

This isn’t just brunch, though. It’s a morning of celebration, community, and purpose to support young adults in need of stable housing and life skills through Finally Family Homes.

If you’d like to attend, sponsor the event, volunteer or donate, visit https://finallyfamilyhomes.org/events/.

The Mitchell River House is located at 6950 Lost Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91387.

