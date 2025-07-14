header image

1769 - Portolá party sets out from San Diego; first Europeans to "discover" Santa Clarita Valley 3½ weeks later [story]
Gaspar de Portola
July 19: Southern Gospel Brunch Fundraiser for Finally Family Homes
| Monday, Jul 14, 2025
Gospel brunch

Finally Family Homes a Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit which offers support to young adults transitioning out of foster care, will host a Southern Gospel Brunch fundraiser on Saturday, July 19 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

The event will be held at the Mitchell River House, 16950 Lost Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91387.

Join Finally Family Homes for a joyful, gospel-infused brunch filled with soul-stirring music, authentic Southern cuisine, brunchy beverages and decadent desserts.

Celebrate in good company, soak up the uplifting vibes and bid on auction items, all while supporting young adults facing homelessness or aging out of foster care.

Your presence and generosity help provide the stability and opportunities these young people need to turn their strength, creativity and resilience into lasting change. This event is for guests 21 and older.

Finally Family Homes offers resources that include housing assistance, career readiness programs and personalized support, tailored to transition-aged young adults from all backgrounds.

General admission tickets are $125 each. To purchase visit https://givebutter.com/ogJ5hRe

For more information about Finally Family Homes visit https://finallyfamilyhomes.org.
