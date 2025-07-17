July 19: Summer Nights Party at the Paseo Club

The Paseo Club will host its Summer Nights Party, 7-11 p.m. Saturday, July 19.

The Paseo Club is located a 27650 Dickason Drive. Valencia, CA 91355.

Get ready The Paseo Club’s Annual Summer Nights Party. Dress in summer chic, dance under the stars and celebrate summer in true Paseo style.

The event will include delicious light bites, live DJ, A 360° video booth to capture every moment and two full-service bars with favorite cocktails and summer sips.

Members: $50

Non-members: $65

Tickets are limited and final sale, no refunds. Must be 21 and up to attend.

To purchase tickets and for more information visit https://www.thepaseoclub.com/this-week-at-paseo-club.

