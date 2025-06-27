July 19: Tai Chi Community Hike at East Walker Ranch

Join the city of Santa Clarita Outdoor Recreation for a free Community Hike on Saturday, July 19, 7 p.m. at East Walker Ranch.

East Walker Ranch is located at Placerita Canyon Road four miles east of the 14 freeway.

This is a guided hike at sunset that features Tai Chi. This hike is free and open to all ages. Its a perfect way to connect with nature, unwind and restore balance with body and mind.

The hike is of moderate difficulty and on leash dogs are welcome.

The hike will travel 2 miles on a looped trail with an elevation gain of 300 feet.

For more information visit https://hikesantaclarita.com/events/.

