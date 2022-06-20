July 2: Newhall Aquarium Marine Science Learning Center Fundraiser

The Newhall Aquarium Marine Science Learning Center will host its inaugural fundraiser Saturday, July 2, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Newhall Aquarium is a 501c(3) nonprofit organization taking marine biology education to local schools and the community as well as operating a marine science learning center and aquarium located near Old Town Newhall on Arch Street.

All $1,000 and up tax deductible donations will earn a place on the donor wall near the entrance of the aquarium.

All visitors will see the name of your company or organization/name listed as a generous sponsor.

“This first fundraiser is most crucial as the future of the Learning Center depends on funding collected. Sadly, without any contributors, we will have to close the Learning Center and only run the outreach program,” said Aquarium officials.

Donations of any amount are needed and welcome.

Outreach programs are available to schools and other private events such as birthday parties. Contact Newhall Aquarium for more information on scheduling and cost.

Newhall Aquarium is open weekdays by appointment for group events/outreach programs and on Saturday and Sunday 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. for small family/individuals to walk in without an appointment

For more information, or to make a donation, visit Newhall Aquarium or email: Newhallaquarium@hotmail.com or call (661) 220-5512.

Newhall Aquarium Marine Science Learning Center

24631 Arch St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...