July 2: SCV Chamber Announces 16th Annual State of the County

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced the 16th Annual State of the County will be held on July 2 at 11:30 AM at The Hyatt Regency Valencia.

L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will provide the community with an exclusive update on key issues impacting the Santa Clarita Valley.

“I look forward to once again collaborating with the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for the State of the County,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “As I deliver my ninth address, this event provides a valuable opportunity to reflect on our progress and discuss the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. I am grateful to the SCV Chamber for their ongoing collaboration in bringing together our community’s leaders to drive meaningful change. Together, we can continue to build a thriving future for both our residents and businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley.”

First-year Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman will join Supervisor Barger for an engaging and insightful discussion on the issues shaping the local business landscape. The conversation will explore critical topics that impact the valley’s future, offering valuable perspective on the challenges and opportunities ahead for businesses in our community.

“The State of the County is one of the most significant events for our business community, offering direct insight into the priorities and initiatives that will shape our region’s future,” said Di Thompson, Chair of the SCV Chamber Board. “We look forward to hearing Supervisor Barger’s perspective on the key issues facing our community and the steps being taken to ensure a strong economic future for the Santa Clarita Valley.”

The SCV Chamber welcomes back UCLA Health for its eighth year as the Title Sponsor for this event. Other confirmed sponsors as of today include, CalArts, City of Santa Clarita, FivePoint, Kaiser Permanente, New Urban West, Southern California Edison and Tejon Ranch. Additional sponsors will be announced soon.

“For more than a century, the SCV Chamber has been at the forefront of advocating for the growth and prosperity of our business community, ensuring that Santa Clarita remains a beacon of economic vitality,” said Ivan Volschenk, President/CEO of the SCV Chamber. “The State of the County is one of the most anticipated events of the year, offering a unique and influential platform for discussing the key issues shaping our future. We are proud to partner with Supervisor Barger, whose unwavering leadership continues to drive positive change and strengthen our local business environment.”

Registration is now open on the Chamber’s website at www.SCVChamber.com under the Events tab. Sponsorship opportunities are also available by contacting hello@scvchamber.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...