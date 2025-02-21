July 2: SCV Chamber Announces 16th Annual State of the County

Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for the 16th Annual State of the County, featuring Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger. This exclusive event will provide key updates on critical issues impacting the Santa Clarita Valley and offer valuable insights into our community’s future.

The event will be held Wednesday, July 2, 11:30 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.

This event allows attendees to be part of an important conversation. Tickets sell out every year—secure yours early.

Tickets are $75 for SCV Chamber members, $90 for nonmembers.

To purchase tickets visit www.scvchamber.com/events/16th-annual-state-of-the-county.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available. For more information, email hello@scvchamber.com.

