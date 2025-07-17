July 20: Castaic Animal Shelter Ice Cream Social, Pet Adoption Event

The Friends of Castaic Animal Shelter invite the Santa Clarita Valley to an Ice Cream Social and Pet Adoption event 1-3 p.m. Sunday, July 20 at Pet Supplies Plus.

Pet Supplies Plus is located at 25658 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381.

Dogs and cats will be available for adoption to find their furever homes.

There will also be 30 percent off toys, treats, collars and leashes that fit into reusable bags.

There will also be free Ice Cream treat bar for pets and free samples of Zignature food.

Like this: Like Loading...