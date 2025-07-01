July 20: Goats, Sheep, Fire Safety: How Grazing Protects Wildlands

The Placerita Canyon Nature Center Community Education Series will present Goats, Sheep and Fire Safety: How Grazing Protects Wildlands on Sunday, July 20 at 2 p.m.

The program will be held at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.

This is an outdoor program under the oaks, bring a chair if you’d like.

Join the Placerita Canyon Nature Center for a free talk on how targeted grazing is helping manage invasive plants, reduce wildfire risk and support healthy ecosystems.

The guest speaker will be Celeste Cacho of Party Goats L.A.

The program will also touch on the new Brush Fires Act, introduced to bring more resources to fire-prone shrublands.

A question and answer session will be included.

Park in the dirt lot, cross the cement bridge and follow the picnic area trail. This is an “in person” event.

For more information about programs at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center visit placerita.org.

Like this: Like Loading...