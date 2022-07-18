July 20: Hart Board to Review Modernization Plans, Extend Superintendent Contract

The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s governing board will take place Wednesday, July 20, beginning with a closed session at 5:15 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.

The closed session will deal with personnel matters and litigation involving the construction of Castaic High School.

In addition to regular business the board is expected to extend the contract of Hart School District Superintendent Mike Kuhlman and review modernization plans for several schools.

This will be an in-person meeting held at the Administrative Center, located at 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

The Board Agenda for the upcoming Regular Meeting on July 20, 2022, is now available here.

The meeting can also be viewed at this link here.

