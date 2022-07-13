July 20: L.A. County to Launch New Aging and Disabilities Department

LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn will join Dr. Laura Trejo, Director of the new LA County Aging and Disabilities Department, and other state and local leaders in launching L.A. County’s first department dedicated to providing aging and disability services.

Speakers will share the Board of Supervisors’ vision for providing enhanced services to this rapidly-growing population, and they will highlight the wide range of new and existing programs offered by this new department. Social distancing and masks are strongly recommended.

The meeting will start at 10 a.m. on July 20 at 510 S. Vermont, Terrace Level, event will be held indoors, with a wall removed to provide airflow and access to the outside terrace.

Free parking is available at the Shatto Parking Structure, entered from 523 Shatto Place, between 5th and 6th Streets.

Visitors will need to pull a ticket to enter the structure. Please bring your parking ticket with you to receive validation. Guests will take the elevator or stairs to the 9th level and walk across the bridge to the Terrace, where signage and staff will provide directions to the event.

Presenters:

-Supervisor Janice Hahn, LA County Board of Supervisors

-Dr. Laura Trejo, Director, LA County Aging and Disabilities Department

-Susan DeMarois, Director, California Department of Aging

-Dr. Fernando Torres-Gil, Director, Center for Policy Research on Aging, former U.S. Assistant Secretary for Aging

-Dr. Laura Mosqueda, Director, National Center on Elder Abuse

