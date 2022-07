July 20: SCV Sheriff’s Station Hosting Coffee with a Cop

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022

By Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Ready for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station upcoming “Coffee with a Cop?” Well save the date!

Join deputies from the local station for coffee Wednesday, July 20, between 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., at Corner Bakery, located at in 24290 Valencia Boulevard in Valencia.

They’d love to meet with you and talk over coffee. Ask them questions, share your concerns and get to know your zone deputies.

#CoffeeWithACop

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...