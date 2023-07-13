header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
87°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 13
1884 - Hardison & Stewart start drilling Star No. 1 oil well in Pico Canyon; later form Union Oil Co. [story]
Lyman Stewart
July 20: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
| Thursday, Jul 13, 2023
SCV Water

SCV Water Agency’s Public Outreach and Legislation Committee meeting will be held Thursday, July 20, at 5:30 p.m. You will find the meeting agenda, meeting materials, including handouts, recordings and recaps that may pertain to this meeting [here].

Items on the agenda include updates on Fiscal Year 2024 Appropriations and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s proposed amendments to the Waters of the United States rule in light of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on Sackett v. EPA.

The public may participate either in-person, remotely via Zoom webinar or by phone. If you are participating virtually, please be aware of the possibility of feedback/echoing if you are logged in to multiple devices at the same time. Please use either the link or the dial-in number to join the meeting; do not use both unless you do not have audio on your computer/device, in which case you can call in to hear the meeting.

Please note that those who attend the committee meeting in person should be aware that while the Agency is following all applicable requirements and guidelines regarding COVID-19, the Agency cannot ensure the health of anyone attending a committee meeting. Attendees should therefore use their own judgment to protect themselves from exposure to COVID-19.

Start Time: 5:30 p.m.

Meeting Location:

Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency

Engineering Services Section (ESS) Boardroom

26521 Summit Circle

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

Please click on the link below to join the meeting virtually:

https://scvwa.zoomgov.com/j/1609048831

Or by Telephone:

Toll Free: 1-833-568-8864

Webinar ID: 160 904 8831
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
07-13-2023 July 20: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
07-13-2023 CCU Valencia Branch Taking Part in School Supplies Drive
07-13-2023 SCV Water Announces Approval of Sustainability Plan
07-12-2023 July 18: Inaugural Meeting for Santa Clarita Aerospace & Defense Consortium
07-12-2023 July 14: Early Bird Pricing for 2023 Economic Outlook to End
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Cardinals Select CSUN’s Graysen Tarlow on Final Day of MLB Draft
Graysen Tarlow, catcher for California State University, Northridge's baseball program,  was selected on the final day of the 2023 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft in the 19th round by the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday.
Cardinals Select CSUN’s Graysen Tarlow on Final Day of MLB Draft
July 20: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
SCV Water Agency’s Public Outreach and Legislation Committee meeting will be held Thursday, July 20, at 5:30 p.m.
July 20: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
Marcia Mayeda | ‘Anyway’
Working in the animal welfare field can be an emotionally challenging career choice.
Marcia Mayeda | ‘Anyway’
TK Pathway for Teachers Being Offered at COC
In response to the significant demand for Transitional Kindergarten teachers, College of the Canyons will offer an additional pathway for currently credentialed teachers to earn the 24 Early Childhood Education units required to teach TK.
TK Pathway for Teachers Being Offered at COC
CCU Valencia Branch Taking Part in School Supplies Drive
California Credit Union, which has a branch at River Oaks Shopping Center in Valencia, launched a school supplies drive to help local students start the school year ready to learn in partnership with NBC4 and Telemundo 52’s Supporting Our Schools back-to-school donation drive.
CCU Valencia Branch Taking Part in School Supplies Drive
SCV Water Announces Approval of Sustainability Plan
At a special meeting on Tuesday, July 11, the SCV Water Board of Directors adopted a Sustainability Plan, which contains a comprehensive assessment of SCV Water’s current sustainability initiatives, a baseline for measuring progress and a roadmap to improve operational sustainability.
SCV Water Announces Approval of Sustainability Plan
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Hospitalizations Fall to Record Lows
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 63 new cases and no additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Hospitalizations Fall to Record Lows
Ocean Water Advisory Continues for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Ocean Water Advisory Continues for L.A. County Beaches
July 14: DMV Autonomous Vehicle Regulations Workshop
The California Department of Motor Vehicles is holding a public (and online) workshop on Friday, July 14, to discuss regulations governing the testing and operation of heavy-duty autonomous vehicles weighing more than 10,001 pounds on California public roads.
July 14: DMV Autonomous Vehicle Regulations Workshop
Today in SCV History (July 13)
1884 - Hardison & Stewart start drilling Star No. 1 oil well in Pico Canyon; later form Union Oil Co. [story]
Lyman Stewart
July 18: Inaugural Meeting for Santa Clarita Aerospace & Defense Consortium
The Aerospace & Defense Consortium is a collaborative effort to bring together local Santa Clarita Valley aerospace and defense companies and leaders for the purposes of mutual support, engagement, and advocacy.
July 18: Inaugural Meeting for Santa Clarita Aerospace & Defense Consortium
California Approves Revised Math Framework as a Step Forward for Equity and Excellence
The California State Board of Education today approved the 2023 Mathematics Framework for California Public Schools, instructional guidance for educators that affirms California’s commitment to ensuring equity and excellence in math learning for all students.
California Approves Revised Math Framework as a Step Forward for Equity and Excellence
Blood Donors Needed in July to Prevent a Blood Shortage
The American Red Cross continues to see a concerning trend, blood donations are being sent to hospitals faster than they are coming in.
Blood Donors Needed in July to Prevent a Blood Shortage
Public Health Issues Ocean Water Warning for July 12
the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Public Health Issues Ocean Water Warning for July 12
Aug 6: Sierra Hillbillies Host Summer Luau Dance
The Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club is inviting the public to their Summer Luau dance with Arizona caller Rick Gittelman. 
Aug 6: Sierra Hillbillies Host Summer Luau Dance
Specially Trained Hound Joins County Fire’s Arson Unit
The Los Angeles County Fire Department is pleased to introduce a new addition to its canine crew thanks to State Farm; Julia, a year-old Golden Retriever/Labrador mix who will serve as an accelerant and ignitable liquid detection canine assigned to the Arson Unit.
Specially Trained Hound Joins County Fire’s Arson Unit
July 14: Early Bird Pricing for 2023 Economic Outlook to End
Early bird ticket prices for the 2023 Economic Outlook is about to end, be sure to purchase by July 14 before prices go up. 
July 14: Early Bird Pricing for 2023 Economic Outlook to End
SCV Water Ends Stage 2 Water Shortage Contingency Plan
After a record-breaking winter snowpack and precipitation, SCV Water has deactivated its Water Shortage Contingency Plan and Water Conservation and Water Supply Shortage Ordinance.
SCV Water Ends Stage 2 Water Shortage Contingency Plan
July 14: Excessive Heat Warning For Santa Clarita
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued an excessive heat warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the following areas.
July 14: Excessive Heat Warning For Santa Clarita
CSUN’s Teenage Drama Workshop Presents ‘Alice’ and ‘Shrek’
There's still a few days left to catch California State University, Northridge’s nationally acclaimed Teenage Drama Workshop’s productions of “Alice: An Adventure in Wonderland” and “Shrek The Musical, Jr.”
CSUN’s Teenage Drama Workshop Presents ‘Alice’ and ‘Shrek’
Today in SCV History (July 12)
1900 - Pacific Telephone & Telegraph establishes Newhall exchange; SCV gets first phone [story]
old telephone
Wilk’s Trauma Kit Bill Unanimously Clears Second Assembly Hurdle
California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced his bill to put life-saving bleed control trauma kits in California classrooms unanimously passed the Assembly Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, July 11.
Wilk’s Trauma Kit Bill Unanimously Clears Second Assembly Hurdle
Marlee Lauffer | Henry Mayo Hospital Foundation
Summer is officially here, and with that comes the anticipation of hot summer days. As the temperatures rise we often find ourselves spending more time outdoors at the beach, biking the paseos, or hiking at Towsley Canyon.
Marlee Lauffer | Henry Mayo Hospital Foundation
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: