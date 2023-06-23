July 20: ‘Water Shaped Dreams’ Artist’s Reception at The MAIN

An exhibit of fine art, “Water Shaped Dreams” by Sarah Lynn, will be on display at The MAIN theater in Old Town Newhall from June 27 to July 30.
An artist’s reception will be held at The MAIN on Thursday, July 20 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Come enjoy the art, light refreshments and live music.
“Water Shaped Dreams” is an acrylic collection created by Lynn. After moving to the West Coast in 2019 the ocean became an unexpected inspiration. The direction was primarily discovered during the pandemic and became more of a passion. The pieces on display represent the fluidity, highs and lows and the contrast of individual goals. Ultimately translating into “Water Shaped Dreams.”
The REMO Saturday Morning Kids Drum Circle, established in 2003, will present a special Kids Drum Circle on Saturday, June 24 at the Stevenson Ranch Library starting at 11 a.m. The drum circle is scheduled to last until noon.
A special meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, June 28 at 8 a.m. This meeting will include interviews and selection of a provisional appointment to the vacant Governing Board seat. Candidates vying for the seat include Eric Anderson, Thomas Gavin, Donald Rimac, Santa Rivera, Tyger White and Erin Wilson.
Check out the egg-celent live feed from "Chick Cam." The Santa Clarita Public Library has been working around the cluck to offer residents, visitors and bird lovers the opportunity to watch chickens incubate, hatch and grow on the “Chick Cam.”
The Annecy International Animation Film Festival, held in mid-June in southeastern France, screened numerous films by alums of California Institute of the Arts in competition across the official selection’s various categories. For the 2023 edition, the Annecy International Animation Film Festival received more than 3,300 films from a hundred countries.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce invites the entire Santa Clarita Valley community to attend its much-anticipated Business Expo on Wednesday, June 28 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia. The Expo is free to attend and registration is not required for attendees. Raffle prizes include a seven-day Princess Cruise.
The Santa Clarita City Council is holding its regular meeting Tuesday, June 27 at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers on the First Floor of City Hall. City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity with support from Inclusive Action for the City, Community Power Collective and local county partners, can help sidewalk vendors start up and thrive in L.A. County's growing open-air economy, while also ensuring safe and healthy communities through compliant sidewalk vending operations.
Explore Vasquez Rocks Natural Area during the magical twilight and early event full moon hours on a 90-minute hike led by trained staff and volunteers. The hike will highlight the park's amazing natural and human histories. Hikes are weather contingent.
The REMO Saturday Morning Kids Drum Circle, established in 2003, will present a special Kids Drum Circle on Saturday, June 24 at the Stevenson Ranch Library starting at 11 a.m. The drum circle is scheduled to last until noon.
The Master's University men's and women's cross country teams will have five meets in 2023, including a return to their home meet, before defending their titles in the Golden State Athletic Conference Championships.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.