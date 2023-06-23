July 20: ‘Water Shaped Dreams’ Artist’s Reception at The MAIN

An exhibit of fine art, “Water Shaped Dreams” by Sarah Lynn, will be on display at The MAIN theater in Old Town Newhall from June 27 to July 30.

An artist’s reception will be held at The MAIN on Thursday, July 20 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Come enjoy the art, light refreshments and live music.

“Water Shaped Dreams” is an acrylic collection created by Lynn. After moving to the West Coast in 2019 the ocean became an unexpected inspiration. The direction was primarily discovered during the pandemic and became more of a passion. The pieces on display represent the fluidity, highs and lows and the contrast of individual goals. Ultimately translating into “Water Shaped Dreams.”

The MAIN

24266 Main St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...