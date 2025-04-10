July 21-24, 28-31: COC Volleyball Summer Camp

The College of the Canyons women’s volleyball program invites girls and boys ages 8-14 to participate in the 2025 COC Summer Volleyball Camp, with two sessions beginning in July.

To register for the 2025 COC Summer Volleyball Camp click here.

Open to beginning and intermediate level players, each camp session will provide attendees an opportunity to learn the fundamentals of the game and/or grow their current skill levels.

All sessions will be led by coaches and players from the college’s seven-time Western State Conference champion women’s volleyball program.

The basic skills and fundamentals of volleyball will be introduced and covered in full detail, including serving, passing, setting, attacking/hitting, blocking and digging.

Campers will be divided into groups according to their age and skill level to help maximize their opportunity to grow as young players.

For more experienced players, the camp will reinforce and refine already learned skills while introducing new concepts related to offensive and defensive strategy, quick attacking and jump serving.

Sessions include fundamental instruction, skills review and team competition.

The 2025 COC Volleyball Camp will run during the following dates and times:

Session 1: July 21-24 – 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (M/T/W/TH)

Session 2: July 28-31 – 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (M/T/W/TH)

Camp sessions are held in the climate controlled “Cougar Cage” located in the West P. E. Gymnasium on the college’s Valencia campus.

A $225 per player registration fee applies to each session. If campers are interested in both sessions, there is an option for a discounted registration fee of $400.

Registrations submitted through May 31 are eligible for an early bird discount of $200 per session or $375 for both.

All attendees will receive COC Volleyball Camp T-shirts upon check in (one shirt for dual-session campers). Participants are encouraged to bring their own water bottles and athletic attire. Kneepads are highly recommended but not required.

Camp proceeds directly support the COC women’s volleyball program.

For more information, please contact COC volleyball co-head coach Clay Timmons at (661) 362-3990 or clay.timmons@canyons.edu.

