July 21-25: Castaic Area I-5 Lane Reductions

Caltrans has announced that daytime lane reductions are scheduled on northbound and southbound Interstate 5 (I-5) between Lake Hughes Road and two miles north of Templin Highway, starting Monday, July 21, for pavement rehabilitation.

Monday, July 21 through Friday night, July 25

On northbound and southbound I-5 various points between Lake Hughes Road and two miles north of Templin Highway are scheduled to have one lane closed between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day. Lane closures are subject to change.

This construction is part of a project that began in April of 2022. The overall scope of the project includes replacing concrete slabs, upgrading drainage systems and guardrail, repairing and stabilizing slopes through rock scaling and installing geogrid, and construction of a retaining wall.

Please allow extra travel time and drive with caution through the construction zone as work is done to keep your freeway safe. Watch for updates at Caltrans (District 7) on X. Watch for closures and traffic conditions at Caltrans QuickMap.

Like this: Like Loading...