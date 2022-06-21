July 21: Children’s Bureau Offering Virtual Orientations to Learn About Foster Parenting

Foster parenting is a meaningful way to provide children at-risk with safe, nurturing support and resources to thrive. These children and youth have been particularly impacted by the pandemic, accelerating the need for foster and/or foster-adoptive families. To learn about foster care and how to help, Children’s Bureau, a nonprofit leader in protecting vulnerable children, is hosting a live Zoom Orientation on July 21 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. featuring a Children’s Bureau team member and foster parent.

For those who want to learn at their own pace about becoming a foster and/or fost-adopt parent, a PowerPoint Orientation is available. To R.S.V.P. for the live orientation or to request the PowerPoint orientation, please email rfrecruitment@all4kids.org or call (833) 983-2837 or (661) 289-4231.

“Being a foster parent lets you help someone in their time of need. You’re the support system for a child and for their parents,” said Brittany, who with her husband Jeremy, foster-adopted two sibling children.

The couple has three biological children and knew that fostering was something they wanted to do.

“Children’s Bureau has been there to help get us through the challenging times and to celebrate the special moments, especially when the adoption of our two children was finalized,” said Jeremy.

In Los Angeles County alone, the foster care population exceeds 33,000 children with 200 of those foster children waiting for an adoptive family. Many of these children are siblings in need of families who are willing and able to keep them together. In fact, Children’s Bureau turns away at least 10 sibling sets weekly due to lack of families. Older children are also in need of families.

Children’s Bureau welcomes every individual regardless of race, age, religion, disability, marital status, ethnic background, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression to become a resource for children. Qualifying families receive training and support throughout their journey. Foster Care and Adoption Programs are available in Kern, Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Ventura counties. For questions and/or to get started, call (833) 983-2837.

Children’s Bureau also offers mental health counseling along with foster care, adoption and related services. Children’s Bureau strengthens the lives of 39,000 at-risk children and their parents each year through 13 sites in Southern California.

