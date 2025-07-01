July 21: SCAA Meeting Features Richard Gallego Artist Demo

The Santa Clarita Artists Association will feature a gouache painting artist’s demo with by Richard Gallego at the Monday, July 21 monthly meeting.

The SCAA monthly meeting, free and open to the public will be held at Barnes and Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355 at 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Gallego will demonstrate advanced gouache painting techniques during his live presentation.

Gallego’s artistic journey spans nearly three decades, during which he has developed what he calls “my magnificent affliction,” an obsessive dedication to capturing natural landscapes through paint.

The demonstration will explore gouache’s unique properties as both a traditional and innovative medium. Recent projects include his 2023 public art installation at Palmdale City Library, where he created permanent landscape murals showcasing regional scenery.

For more information about SCAA and the SCAA Gallery, visit santaclaritaartists.org.

Follow SCAA on Social: FB and IG: SCAA: @santaclaritaart, SCAA Gallery: @artgallery.sca.

