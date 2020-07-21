July 21: Supes to Vote on Motion ‘Establishing Antiracist L.A. County Policy Agenda’

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will vote at its meeting Tuesday on Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas’ motion, “Establishing an Antiracist Los Angeles County Policy Agenda.”

Noting the legacy of slavery continues to disadvantage African Americans, the motion calls on the Board to declare that racism is a matter of public health, and to prioritize its elimination from County policies, practices, operations and programs.

“It is incumbent upon those of us who sit in positions of authority to begin dismantling systemic racial bias within the entities for which we are responsible,” Ridley-Thomas said.

“It’s no longer sufficient to support diversity and inclusion initiatives,” he said. “The county has made great strides toward addressing and eliminating implicit bias; it is time to advance to the next level. The county must move to identify and confront explicit institutional racism to set the national standard and become a leader of antiracist policymaking and program implementation.”

The motion also calls for making legislative, policy and programmatic changes to prioritize physical and mental health, housing, employment, public safety and justice in an equitable way for African Americans. Finally, it calls for tracking progress by reporting annually on the State of Black Los Angeles County.

The motion comes in the wake of the May 25th killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis that set off nationwide protests against structural racism and discrimination, asymmetrical consolidation of power, and extreme wealth and income inequity – all of which disproportionately disadvantage Black people.

The meeting is set to start at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

* To view online: http://bos.lacounty.gov/Live-Broadcast

* To listen on the phone: 877-873-8017

* To address the Board: 844-767-5651

See the complete motion below:

