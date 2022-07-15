July 22-23: SCV Winemakers Featured at Garagiste Wine Festival

The Garagiste Wine Festival: Seventh Annual Urban Exposure will be held in Glendale July 22-23. Among the winemakers pouring at the tasting experience will be Santa Clarita Valley residents Ben and Katy Sposato founders of Acri Wine Company. Garagiste co-founder, Douglas Minnic, owner of Newhall tasting room Double Trouble in Newhall and Hoi Polloi Winery, will also be pouring at the event.

USA Today named The Garagiste Festival the “#1 Best Wine Festival in America.” The event will feature 40 of the best, hard-to-find, high-quality micro-production wineries from throughout California.

The majority of the wineries do not have tasting rooms, cannot be found on “wine country” maps and their wines can be very hard to find on store shelves. Only the winemakers and/or owners will be pouring the wines. Guests can meet the artists who are making some of the most exciting and innovative wines in the world.

Limited ticket sales so no waiting for tastings. This indoor event with A/C is at the Glendale Civic Auditorium, 1401 North Verdugo Road, Glendale, CA 91208.

Event features a silent auction filled great wine. Wine will be available to purchase and take home.

Complimentary cheese and charcuterie board courtesy of Cabot Cheese. Only the best!

Attendees must be over 21 years of age. NO infants, children, strollers, or animals allowed in the event building. No exceptions.

Open seating for all ticket levels. Tickets $10-$149. Ample onsite parking is $6.

Participating wineries include:

Acri Wine Co.*, All Baer Wiens*, Alma Sol Winery, Amrita Cellars, Arianna Wines, Boonville Road Wines, Bushong Vintage Company, Caelesta Vineyard*, Cypher Winery, DENO Wines, Dusty Nabor Wines, Etnyre Wines, Ferguson Family Wines, Forgotten Union Wines, Greyscale Wines, Hoi Polloi Winery, INNATE WINES*, Intent Wines*, Kaleidos Winery, LePoidevin Cellars*, Light of Day Winery*, Marchelle Wines, Marin’s Vineyard, MCV Wines, Murder Ridge, Omega Road Winery*, Optio Vineyards*, Pine Mountain Vineyards, Prima Materia*, Purple Dragon Cellars, Rails Nap Wines, RF Fine Wines, San Rucci Winery, Seven Oxen Estate, Steinbeck Vineayrds, Terre et Sang, Tomi Cellars*, Topophilia Wines*, Trois le Fou*, Turiya Wines, Two Papas Wines, Velvet Bee Wine, Wander Must Wine, Wildflower Winery*, Zanoli Wines and Zobeto Wines*.

* First Time Garagiste Participants

Rare & Reserve Tasting

Friday 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

$79

Saturday VIP Seminar & Early Access

Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

$129

Early Access Grand Tasting

Saturday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

$99

Grand Tasting

Saturday 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

$79

2-Day Tasting Pass

Friday Rare & Reserve & Saturday Early Access 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

$149

Tickets are available at Garagiste Wine Festial: Urban Exposure.

For more information visit Garagiste Festival.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...