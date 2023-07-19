July 22: Bowling Family Fun Night for Charity

The Southland Regional Association of Realtors, Santa Clarita Division will host a Bowling Family Fun Night for Charity on Saturday, July 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event will benefit the annual Santa Clarita Realtors Santa Clarita Valley Kid’s Holiday Party.

The cost is $20 per person or $75 for a group of five. Included will be use of bowling shoes and ball, free sodas, cash bar and one meal from the taco truck per person.

Raffle prizes will also be offered.

Bowling Family Fun Night will be held at Valencia Lanes in the Smart & Final Shopping center, 23700 Lyons Ave., Newhall, CA 91321.

RSVP at srar.com/2023scvbowling by noon on Friday, July 21.

