header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
92°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 18
1928 - L.A. City makes first payment on death & disability claim arising from St. Francis Dam disaster [report]
morgue
July 22: Bowling Family Fun Night for Charity
| Tuesday, Jul 18, 2023
Bowling Family fun night crop

The Southland Regional Association of Realtors, Santa Clarita Division will host a Bowling Family Fun Night for Charity on Saturday, July 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event will benefit the annual Santa Clarita Realtors Santa Clarita Valley Kid’s Holiday Party.

The cost is $20 per person or $75 for a group of five. Included will be use of bowling shoes and ball, free sodas, cash bar and one meal from the taco truck per person.

Raffle prizes will also be offered.

Bowling Family Fun Night will be held at Valencia Lanes in the Smart & Final Shopping center, 23700 Lyons Ave., Newhall, CA 91321.

RSVP at srar.com/2023scvbowling by noon on Friday, July 21.

Bowling Family fun night
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

July 22: Bowling Family Fun Night for Charity

July 22: Bowling Family Fun Night for Charity
Tuesday, Jul 18, 2023
The Southland Regional Association of Realtors, Santa Clarita Division will host a Bowling Family Fun Night for Charity on Saturday, July 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
FULL STORY...

July 29: Santa Clarita Grocery Hosts Operation Rolling Gratitude

July 29: Santa Clarita Grocery Hosts Operation Rolling Gratitude
Tuesday, Jul 18, 2023
Santa Clarita Grocery is holding an Operation Rolling Gratitude drive-up for Santa Clarita Valley veterans and their families on Saturday, July 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Speed Skating Club Offers Free Lessons at The Cube

Speed Skating Club Offers Free Lessons at The Cube
Tuesday, Jul 18, 2023
The Santa Clarita Speed Skating Club is offering free lessons in short-track speed skating on Wednesdays at 5:15 p.m. during the month of July. Escape the heat and try one of the fastest sports on ice, urges club officials. The club will provide the speed skates on a first come, first served basis.
FULL STORY...

SCV Family Hosting Colombian Orphan Hoping to Find Forever Home

SCV Family Hosting Colombian Orphan Hoping to Find Forever Home
Monday, Jul 17, 2023
Kidsave, a global children’s charity that advocates for and supports the adoption of older children growing up in orphanages and foster care, including 12-year-old Matt who is currently living with a host family in Stevenson Ranch, is kickstarting their Summer Miracles Program, in which families in the United States open their hearts and homes to kids from Colombia for five weeks.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 9: Blue Star Ranch Hosts Open House, Donations, Volunteers Needed

Sept. 9: Blue Star Ranch Hosts Open House, Donations, Volunteers Needed
Friday, Jul 14, 2023
Blue Star Ranch will hold its 2023 Open House Event on Saturday, Sept. 9. The event will invite donors, veterans and their families and everyone interested in assisting veterans to learn about Blue Star Ranch's program sessions for veterans.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Encore Chorale Seeks Senior Singers for Fall Season
Older adults who love to sing can join in song this fall with Encore Creativity for Older Adults, the nation’s largest choral arts organization for adults 55 and older. The fall season of singing is open for registration for all older adults in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Encore Chorale Seeks Senior Singers for Fall Season
July 22: Bowling Family Fun Night for Charity
The Southland Regional Association of Realtors, Santa Clarita Division will host a Bowling Family Fun Night for Charity on Saturday, July 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
July 22: Bowling Family Fun Night for Charity
Tyler LeDet Added to TMU Swim Team
The Master's University has added Tyler LeDet to its swim team roster.
Tyler LeDet Added to TMU Swim Team
July 29: Santa Clarita Grocery Hosts Operation Rolling Gratitude
Santa Clarita Grocery is holding an Operation Rolling Gratitude drive-up for Santa Clarita Valley veterans and their families on Saturday, July 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
July 29: Santa Clarita Grocery Hosts Operation Rolling Gratitude
CalArtians Earn Emmy Award Nominations
Nominations for the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences 75th Emmy Awards were announced on Wednesday, July 12 from the Hollywood Athletic Club in Los Angeles. The nominations included a number of California Institute of the Arts alums.
CalArtians Earn Emmy Award Nominations
Library ‘Chick Cam’ Babies Christened with Literary Names
As part of the 2023 Summer Reading Program the Jo Anne Darcy Canyon Country Library branch of the Santa Clarita Public Library placed four chicken eggs in an incubator in June and live-streamed video on the city’s YouTube channel so residents could watch the chicks hatch.
Library ‘Chick Cam’ Babies Christened with Literary Names
Supes Approve New Design Standards for Residential, Mixed-Use Projects
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have unanimously voted to approve a new ordinance that will implement design standards for residential and mixed-use construction projects across all 42 of the county’s unincorporated communities.
Supes Approve New Design Standards for Residential, Mixed-Use Projects
Caltrans Celebrates 50th Anniversary
Fifty years ago this month, the State of California established a new Department of Transportation, Caltrans, to unify a wide range of transportation functions under a single entity.
Caltrans Celebrates 50th Anniversary
SCV Sheriff’s Station Warns Against Latest Scams
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station is warning Santa Clarita Valley residents against the latest tactics used by scammers trying to defraud the unwary of their money.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Warns Against Latest Scams
Aug. 4-6: Santa Clarita Shakespeare Stages Free ‘Love’s Labours Lost’
Santa Clarita Shakespeare, in association with the city of Santa Clarita, will offer one of Shakespeare’s first comedies “Love's Labours Lost,” directed by Luck Hari on Friday, Aug. 4 and Saturday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 7 at 5 p.m.
Aug. 4-6: Santa Clarita Shakespeare Stages Free ‘Love’s Labours Lost’
Speed Skating Club Offers Free Lessons at The Cube
The Santa Clarita Speed Skating Club is offering free lessons in short-track speed skating on Wednesdays at 5:15 p.m. during the month of July. Escape the heat and try one of the fastest sports on ice, urges club officials. The club will provide the speed skates on a first come, first served basis.
Speed Skating Club Offers Free Lessons at The Cube
Today in SCV History (July 18)
1928 - L.A. City makes first payment on death & disability claim arising from St. Francis Dam disaster [report]
morgue
Message from City Manager | Saying ‘I Do’ in Santa Clarita
If you’re looking to tie the knot this season – look no further than City Hall Ceremonies.
Message from City Manager | Saying ‘I Do’ in Santa Clarita
Construction Underway to Improve Portion of Copper Hill
The city of Santa Clarita announced construction is officially underway as Copper Hill is undergoing improvements between Decoro Drive and the McBean Bridge deck.
Construction Underway to Improve Portion of Copper Hill
CSUN Names Anais Mathes New Water Polo Assistant Coach
California State University Northridge head women's water polo coach Matt Warshaw has announced the hiring of Anais Mathes as an assistant coach with the Matadors.
CSUN Names Anais Mathes New Water Polo Assistant Coach
July 20: Santa Clarita Safe, Clean Water Program Committee Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita's Safe, Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committee Santa Clara River is having its regular meeting Thursday, July 20, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., in the Carl Boyer Room at City Hall.
July 20: Santa Clarita Safe, Clean Water Program Committee Meeting
CSUN Reactivates Feminist Studies, Social Action Institute
California State University, Northridge officials have renamed, reinvented and reimagined the university’s Institute of Feminist Studies and Social Action , providing the campus with a think tank to inspire participation in guiding social change.
CSUN Reactivates Feminist Studies, Social Action Institute
SCV Family Hosting Colombian Orphan Hoping to Find Forever Home
Kidsave, a global children’s charity that advocates for and supports the adoption of older children growing up in orphanages and foster care, including 12-year-old Matt who is currently living with a host family in Stevenson Ranch, is kickstarting their Summer Miracles Program, in which families in the United States open their hearts and homes to kids from Colombia for five weeks.
SCV Family Hosting Colombian Orphan Hoping to Find Forever Home
Bacterial Levels Remain High at Some L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Bacterial Levels Remain High at Some L.A. County Beaches
July 19: Hart District Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, July 19, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
July 19: Hart District Board Meeting
Six Productions Currently Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 17 - Sunday, July 23.
Six Productions Currently Filming in SCV
Today in SCV History (July 17)
1834 - Sinforosa, daughter of Narciso and Crisanta, born at Mission San Fernando; mom from Tejon, dad from Piru; believed to be last speaker of Tataviam language (died 1915) [record]
Piru
Today in SCV History (July 16)
1925 - Actor Harry Carey files patent on the original 160-acre Saugus homestead he'd purchased in 1916 (now Tesoro Del Valle) [story]
Harry Carey
Today in SCV History (July 15)
1891 - R.E. Nickel publishes area's first newspaper, The Acton Rooster [story]
Acton Rooster
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: