July 22: County Probation Department Virtual Town Hall to Discuss COVID-19 Response

Join representatives from Los Angeles County’s Probation Department, Department of Mental Health, Department of Health Services, Department of Public Health and the Office of Education Wednesday, July 22, at 2:00 p.m. for a virtual town hall discussing the response to COVID-19 in the County’s juvenile halls and camps.

The impact of COVID-19 on adult and juvenile field operations will also be discussed.

For virtual town hall link, click [here].

You may submit questions in advance at prob-news@probation.lacounty.gov or in the Q&A box during the town hall.

To learn more about Probation’s actions related to COVID-19 please visit https://probation.lacounty.gov/coronavirus/.