July 22: Santa Clarita Public Library’s ‘Garbology’ Virtual Panel Discussion

The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to present the Book to Action: Garbology Discussion Panel on Wednesday, July 22, at 6:30 p.m.

The free, lively discussion will cover micro-trash, plastics, the impact of trash on our environment and much more during the hourlong Zoom event.

Register now at SantaClaritaLibrary.com/Events.

Topics and conversation will be led by panelists Jeannie Chari, Dennis Yong and Dianne Hellrigel. Current College of the Canyons Professor and Campus Biodiversity Initiative Coordinator Jeannie Chari will focus on the topic Plastics – Where Do They Go? Dennis Yong’s passion for sustainability and teaching experience in environmental science will lend to an engaging conversation on How Our Trash Impacts the Environment and What Can You Do About It? Last, Dianne Hellrigel will use her background in condor preservation and community education to lead the topic Micro-Trash and Its Effect on California Condors Past, Present and Future.

The Santa Clarita Public Library chose the novel Garbology by Edward Humes to raise awareness about the nature, lifecycle and management of the waste we create. This is an especially timely discussion given the global changes impacting the country’s recycling system.

Free copies of Garbology are available at each library branch while supplies last. Please call 661) (259-0750 to reserve your copy and arrange pick-up.

To learn more and to register for the upcoming panel event, please visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com/Events. Additional questions may also be directed to Santa Clarita Public Library Senior Librarian, Joanna Ritchie, at jritchie@santa-clarita.com.

Book to Action is an expanded book club sponsored by the California Center for the Book. California Center for the Book is a program of the California Library Association, supported in whole or in part by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the State Librarian.