July 23: Cars Under the Stars Benefiting WiSH Foundation

The second annual Cars Under the Stars car show to benefit the WiSH Education Foundation will be held Saturday, July 23, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Westfield Valencia Town Center, Sears Parking Lot.

The Town Center is located at 24250 Town Center Drive, Valencia, 91355.

Co-chaired by Amanda Benson-Tilch and Richard Cohn, this will be an evening of awesome cars, rockin’ music, entertaining vendors and delicious food and drinks. Attendees will vote for your favorite car, dance to music, shop at vendor booths and eat your favorite foods.

Admission is $5 per person with children under 5 are free.

Enter your car with the possibility of winning a coveted Cars Under the Stars trophy for $30.

Trophies will be given to Judge’s Choice, People’s Choice and WiSH Board Members’ Choice. All proceeds benefit the William S. Hart School District student programs and student wellness. To see more of the programs we help fund, visit WiSH Education Foundation Programs.

For sponsorship opportunities email Amanda Benson at amanda@askamandaconsulting.com.

For vendor opportunities email Selina Thomas at selinaphr@gmail.com.

For online car registration click here.

Tickets will be available for sale at the event or purchase in advance here.

For more information visit WiSH Education Foundation.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...