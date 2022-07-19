header image

1915 - Ince, Griffith, Sennett form Triangle Film Corp.; it produces & distributes early William S. Hart films [story]
Triangle Films
July 23: Let ‘Em Roll Gala Fundraising Event for the Triumph Foundation
| Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022
Triumph Foundation Gala Image 3

The Let’em Roll Gala will be held Saturday July 23 at the Universal Hilton in Universal City from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Tickets are still available for the fundraiser to benefit the Triumph Foundation.

The 10th annual Let’em Roll Gala is a one-night charity fundraising event open to the public that features a prime rib dinner, dancing and games.

The Triumph Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in the Santa Clarita Valley that is working to improve the lives of people living with disabilities, with special focus on children, adults and veterans with spinal cord injury.

The organization was founded in 2008 by Andrew and Kirsten Skinner. Andrew suffered a C4, C5, and C6 spinal cord injury in 2004 and is a recovering quadriplegic.

Triumph Foundation provides resources, hope and security to people living with paralysis, not just initially when the injury occurs, but as a lifelong support network. It is the go-to organization for people living with mobility impairments in Southern California.

Tickets can be purchased at Support Triumph.

Universal Hilton

555 Universal Hollywood Drive,

Universal City, CA 91608

For more information visit the Triumph Foundation.

Orchard Bluegrass Band Coming to Rancho Camulos

Orchard Bluegrass Band Coming to Rancho Camulos
Monday, Jul 18, 2022
The Orchard Bluegrass Band will be performing at Rancho Camulos Sunday, July 31, at 4 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Auxiliary Presents $25,000 Check to Hospital

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Auxiliary Presents $25,000 Check to Hospital
Friday, Jul 15, 2022
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation President Marlee Lauffer was recently presented with a check for $25,000 from the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Auxiliary during the 2022 Volunteer Appreciation Reception.
FULL STORY...

SCV Education Foundation Seeks Donations for Bag of Books Program

SCV Education Foundation Seeks Donations for Bag of Books Program
Friday, Jul 15, 2022
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation is proud to announce it will reintroduce the Bag of Books program to SCV elementary schools this fall.
FULL STORY...

Child & Family Center Awarded $250,000 Grant From Foster Foundation

Child & Family Center Awarded $250,000 Grant From Foster Foundation
Friday, Jul 15, 2022
Child & Family Center is pleased to announce the receipt of a $250,000 grant from The G.A. Foster Legacy Foundation, a family foundation established in Southern California.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Newhall’s Merry Graham Wins Grand Prize in 505SW Recipe Contest
Merry Graham, of Newhall, has won the Grand Prize from the 505 Southwestern 25 Years of Flavor nationwide recipe contest.
Newhall’s Merry Graham Wins Grand Prize in 505SW Recipe Contest
Vintage Chariots Flagship Store Now Open at Valencia Town Center
Vintage Chariots first flagship store is now open and located at the The Patios in Westfield Valencia Town Center.
Vintage Chariots Flagship Store Now Open at Valencia Town Center
Ken Striplin | Rating the Quality of Life in Santa Clarita
Our main goal as a city is to provide residents of Santa Clarita with the services and programs they desire.
Ken Striplin | Rating the Quality of Life in Santa Clarita
Andy Warhol Foundation Awards Grant to CalArts Visiting Faculty Matt Connolly
The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts announced their roster of Spring 2022 Grantees, California Institute of the Arts visiting faculty Matt Connolly was listed among its impressive honorees.
Andy Warhol Foundation Awards Grant to CalArts Visiting Faculty Matt Connolly
High-Speed Rail Releases Summer 2022 Construction Update
The California High-Speed Rail Authority released its Summer 2022 Construction Update on July 18 highlighting progress on the high-speed rail project.
High-Speed Rail Releases Summer 2022 Construction Update
Vince Ferry Named New Principal of Castaic High School
The William S. Hart Union High School District has named Vince Ferry as the new principal of Castaic High School.
Vince Ferry Named New Principal of Castaic High School
July 20: Cuban Night at Canyon Country Farmer’s Market
The Canyon Country Farmer's Market will celebrate Cuban Night, a free fun family event on Wednesday, July 20.
July 20: Cuban Night at Canyon Country Farmer’s Market
Today in SCV History (July 19)
1915 - Ince, Griffith, Sennett form Triangle Film Corp.; it produces & distributes early William S. Hart films [story]
Triangle Films
Academy Promotes Jenny Galante VP Revenue, Business Development
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has promoted Jenny Galante to executive vice president, revenue and business development, Academy CEO Bill Kramer announced Monday.
Academy Promotes Jenny Galante VP Revenue, Business Development
Troy Allen Named New CalArts VP Facilities Development, Management
California Institute of the Arts recently announced the appointment of Troy Allen as its new vice president for Facilities Development & Management.
Troy Allen Named New CalArts VP Facilities Development, Management
Orchard Bluegrass Band Coming to Rancho Camulos
The Orchard Bluegrass Band will be performing at Rancho Camulos Sunday, July 31, at 4 p.m.
Orchard Bluegrass Band Coming to Rancho Camulos
In Final World Championships Felix Snags Medal
For one last time, Team USA fans got to see former Santa Clarita Valley resident Allyson Felix flying down a world championships track as the rest of the field struggled to catch up.
In Final World Championships Felix Snags Medal
July 19: Saugus Union School District Regular Board Meeting
The governing board of the Saugus Union School District will hold a regular meeting Tuesday, July 19, beginning at 5:30 p.m. with a closed session, followed immediately with open session at 6:40 p.m.
July 19: Saugus Union School District Regular Board Meeting
July 20: Hart Board to Review Modernization Plans, Extend Superintendent Contract
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's governing board will take place Wednesday, July 20, beginning with a closed session at 5:15 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
July 20: Hart Board to Review Modernization Plans, Extend Superintendent Contract
SCV Sheriff’s Station Deputies Among First on Wonder Woman Ride
Female deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were among the first to ride the new Wonder Woman: Flight of Courage roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain on Thursday, July 14.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Deputies Among First on Wonder Woman Ride
Vasquez Rocks Superintendents to Host Meet & Greet Every Saturday
Vasquez Rocks Natural Area and Natural Center will host meet and greets every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with Natural Area’s superintendents to ask questions and discover new park activities.
Vasquez Rocks Superintendents to Host Meet & Greet Every Saturday
Monday COVID Roundup: 532 New SCV Cases; Deaths Remain at 483
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday a total of 29 new deaths and 18,849 new cases countywide over the weekend, with 532 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID Roundup: 532 New SCV Cases; Deaths Remain at 483
Ocean Water Use Warning Issued for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters.
Ocean Water Use Warning Issued for L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (July 18)
1928 - L.A. City makes first payment on death & disability claim arising from St. Francis Dam disaster [report]
morgue
Today in SCV History (July 17)
1834 - Sinforosa, daughter of Narciso and Crisanta, born at Mission San Fernando; mom from Tejon, dad from Piru; believed to be last speaker of Tataviam language (died 1915) [record]
Piru
Today in SCV History (July 16)
1925 - Actor Harry Carey files patent on the original 160-acre Saugus homestead he'd purchased in 1916 (now Tesoro Del Valle) [story]
Harry Carey
Effective July 16 Dial 988 for National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
Effective Saturday, July 16, 2022 the “National Suicide Prevention Lifeline” will be switching to a simple three-digit dialing code of 988 for anyone struggling with thoughts of suicide, depression or other mental health challenges.
Effective July 16 Dial 988 for National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
Cameron Smyth | Stay Active and Adventure Outdoors this Summer!
If you are looking for a new trail to explore, you are in luck! Last month, 28 students from the William S. Hart School District collaborated with our Open Space Division to create two new trails for our residents.
Cameron Smyth | Stay Active and Adventure Outdoors this Summer!
