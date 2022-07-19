July 23: Let ‘Em Roll Gala Fundraising Event for the Triumph Foundation

The Let’em Roll Gala will be held Saturday July 23 at the Universal Hilton in Universal City from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Tickets are still available for the fundraiser to benefit the Triumph Foundation.

The 10th annual Let’em Roll Gala is a one-night charity fundraising event open to the public that features a prime rib dinner, dancing and games.

The Triumph Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in the Santa Clarita Valley that is working to improve the lives of people living with disabilities, with special focus on children, adults and veterans with spinal cord injury.

The organization was founded in 2008 by Andrew and Kirsten Skinner. Andrew suffered a C4, C5, and C6 spinal cord injury in 2004 and is a recovering quadriplegic.

Triumph Foundation provides resources, hope and security to people living with paralysis, not just initially when the injury occurs, but as a lifelong support network. It is the go-to organization for people living with mobility impairments in Southern California.

Tickets can be purchased at Support Triumph.

Universal Hilton

555 Universal Hollywood Drive,

Universal City, CA 91608

For more information visit the Triumph Foundation.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...