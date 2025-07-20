July 23: Mental Health Hookup Fundraiser at Bullpen BBQ, Tap House

Visit Bullpen BBQ and Tap House on Wednesday, July 23, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. to help raise funds for Mental Health Hook-Up, a nonprofit supporting individuals and families affected by serious mental illness.

When you order food or drinks and mention “Mental Health Hook-Up” 18% of your purchase will go directly to support the nonprofit.

Join Mental Health Hookup at a Happy Hour Meet-Up: 4–9 p.m.

This casual happy hour-style meet and greet at Bullpen BBQ will offer a time to connect with the Mental Health Hook-Up team.

— Learn more about the mission of Mental Health Hookup.

— Mingle with community members.

— Enjoy great food & drinks during happy hour.

— No formal program, just good vibes for a good cause.

Mental Health HookUp, recognizes how crucial it is to access the right mental health resources. Not every program is suitable for every individual and family members need support and guidance throughout the journey.

Mental Health HookUp is your trusted resource to:

Assist families in finding the appropriate resources for their loved ones.

Provide clinical support to families affected by Serious Mental Illness.

Advocate for mental health resources and support at the local and state levels.

Support families during their time of need through the generosity of community donations.

Don’t forget to mention “Mental Health Hook-Up” when ordering.

The Bullpen BBQ & Tap House

23460 Cinema Dr Unit J,

Santa Clarita, CA 91355

For more information about Mental Health Hookup visit https://mhhu.org.

