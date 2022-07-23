July 23: Outlets at Tejon to Host Summer Concert ‘Foster Campbell and Friends’

The Outlets at Tejon will continue the summer concert series by featuring the west coast’s favorite hi-octane rhythm and blues band, “Foster Campbell and Friends” July 23, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Outlets at Tejon, behind the Polo Ralph Laruen. The Outlet at Tejon is located at 5701 Outlets at Tejon Parkway, Arvin, CA 93203.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets for the ultimate outdoor concert experience.

Make a day out of it with delicious food from local food trucks or enjoy dinner and drinks at the renowned Tony’s Pizza now open at the center, not to mention great shopping with up to 65% off 40+ brand name retailers.

To register click here.

For more information on Outlets at Tejon, visit the website.

